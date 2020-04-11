2020 Indian Chieftain

The 2020 Chieftain is Indian’s answer to the rider that wants classic bagger looks mixed with the technology and features of a distance tourer. Power is delivered either by a Thunder Stroke 111 or Thunder Stroke 116 engine, with 119 or 126 lbs-ft of torque respectively.

The Chieftain features a rogue-style two-up seat that gives both rider and passenger a comfortable ride. Standard equipment for the Chieftain includes cruise control, ABS, and Indian’s Ride Command 7 inch glove compatible infotainment system, which can link to a smartphone via bluetooth and play your music through a 100 Watt fairing-mounted speaker system.

As well, a power windscreen allows you to have the best of both worlds. With the windshield down, feel the air on your face as you ride. With it up, enjoy a long ride shielded and comfortable.

The Chieftain comes in Thunder Black for the Thunder Stroke 111 option, and Titanium Smoke for the Thunder Stroke 116 option.

The 2020 Chieftain starts at $21,999 US/$26,999 CDN.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 21,999 US/$26,999 CDN

21,999 US/$26,999 CDN Key Features: Cruise control ABS Low Seat Height

Key Specs Engine type : 1890 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin

: 1890 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin Power: 119 ft-lb

119 ft-lb Wet weight: 358 kg

358 kg Seat height: 25.6 in Key Competitors Yamaha VMAX

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

2020 Indian Chieftain Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE Engine 1890 cc, Thunder Stroke 116 v-twin Power 119 ft-lb Bore x Stroke 3.976 in x 4.449 in (101 mm x 113 mm) Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 54 mm bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Cross-over DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive Gear Drive Wet Clutch CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic Fork Suspension Rear Single Shock w/ Air adjust Brakes Front Dual / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 300 mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Dunlop® American Elite 130/60B19 61H Tires Rear Dunlop® Elite 3 Multi-Compound 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 5.5 gal (20.8 L) Color Thunder Black ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.7 in (2,506 mm) Overall Width 9.4 in (1,000 mm) Overall Height 54.5 in (1385 mm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.1 in (130 mm) Seat Height 25.6 in (650 mm) Wet Weight 789 lbs / 821 lbs (358 kg / 372 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2020 Indian Chieftain Features

TWO THUNDER STROKE V-TWIN OPTIONS Choose the new, more powerful Thunder Stroke 116 engine producing 126 ft-lbs of torque or the exceptional Thunder Stroke 111 for power at low RPM and a responsive ride at any speed. AGILE HANDLING AND CONTROL Outstanding steering geometry and a lightweight cast aluminum frame come together to provide responsive handling and agile cornering.

CORNER CARVING CONFIDENCE A strong, expertly designed cast aluminum frame gives you confidence-inspiring stability and easy handling at all speeds.

STYLING THAT HAS AN EDGE With sleek fairing and slammed saddlebags this bike looks as aggressive at it rides.

ROGUE SEAT The Chieftain’s streamlined profile is enhanced by a gunfighter style seat.

MODERN. MEAN. The custom-inspired look is completed by a 19″ front wheel, open fender and badging.

PREMIUM AUDIO Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.

A HIGHER STANDARD The Chieftain comes standard with keyless ignition, cruise control, and ABS.

PUSH-BUTTON POWER WINDSHIELD A push-button power windshield allows you to easily change the feel of your ride. Low lets the wind rush the senses, high keeps you shielded and comfortable.



2020 Indian Chieftain Photos

2020 Indian Chieftain Videos

