2020 Americade Rally Is Canceled

Hopefully, It Will Return Next Year

The Americade Rally isn’t postponed in 2020, it simply isn’t going to happen this year. The reason for this is that the COVID-19 pandemic is still an issue and is causing many events to be postponed or canceled.

The original date for the Americade Rally was June 2-6 in Lake George, New York. From there, it got pushed out to July 21-25. Now the uncertainty about gatherings in the state of New York and the fact that many riders would not have shown up have forced the organizers’ hands to cancel the event.

“When we rescheduled Americade to July, I knew that it was a bit of a long shot,” rally organizer Christian Dutcher says in a statement on the Americade website. “Attempting to create a safe event in the face of a global pandemic was a big challenge and would require numerous changes to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

As the date grew nearer, it became clear it would be too hard to keep everyone who showed up for the event safe. Dutcher said that the event will return in 2021, but that it was simply not going to be an option this year.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the other motorcycle events for the year. Sturgis is still on despite the pandemic. Even if the organizers tried to cancel it at this point, it is likely that many bikers would show up. There are some other events coming up that have yet to decide if they will or will not keep their dates.

It makes sense to cancel Americade. While it’s a shame, we look forward to seeing it return in 2021.