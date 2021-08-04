1970 Triumph Daytona 500

1970 TRIUMPH DAYTONA – WHAT’S IN A NAME?

Triumph derived the name of this bike from Buddy Elmore’s win at the 1966 Daytona 200 at Daytona Beach FL riding a Triumph T100T Tiger 500 twin. It was Triumph’s first-ever Daytona victory, with an average speed of 96.6 mph. By 1967, it was an official production model with the designation T100R Daytona 500. Just to kick things off, Gary Nixon won the 1967 Daytona 200 on a new Triumph Daytona.

1970 TRIUMPH DAYTONA 500 BACKGROUND

Triumph master engineer Doug Hele completely reworked the cylinder head for the Daytona race bike such that 2 Amal carburetors were used (instead of the usual one), and the valve angles were reduced by 2-degrees to alleviate clearance problems between the two valves during overlap, due to the larger intake valves. Contrary to British custom, it was also an “oversquare” engine, meaning that the bore was larger than the length of the stroke. This made it “peaky”, meaning there was very little power at low RPMs, and it wasn’t until about 3500 RPM that it started to come alive. The valvetrain tended to wear out prematurely, causing excessive oil consumption. For the 1969 Triumph Daytona, they swapped the old timing-side bush (or bushing) for a ball bearing, and installed a roller bearing on the drive-side, greatly strengthening the bottom end and prolonging engine life.

1970 Triumph Daytona SPECIFICATIONS

Model designation

Engine type

Displacement

Bore & Stroke

Compression ratio

Fuel system

Horsepower @ RPM

Primary drive

Clutch

Gearbox

Shifter

Final drive

Frame type

Suspension, front

Suspension, rear

Brakes, front

Brakes, rear

Tire, front

Tire, rear

Wheelbase

Curb weight

Fuel capacity T100R

Air-cooled OHV vertical twin

490cc / 30 ci

69mm X 65.5mm

9.0:1

2- 26mm Amal Concentric

39hp @ 7400 rpm

Chain

Multi-plate, wet

4-speed constant mesh

Right-foot

Chain

Single down tube

Telescopic fork, hydraulic

Swing arm w/2 coil-over shocks

8-inch TLS drum

7-inch SLS drum

3.25 X 19

4.00 X 18

53.6″ / 1360mm

386 lbs / 175 kg

3.75 US gal / 14 L