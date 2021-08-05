Standard250 - 499ccSingle-CylinderMatchless Motorcycles

1961 Matchless G80 Typhoon

1961 MATCHLESS G80 TYPHOON BACKGROUND
Parent-company AMC knew how to build big singles. Despite now having a nice lineup of vertical twins, the real money was made selling Matchless and AJS singles. For Matchless, the top of the heap was the 500cc G80, and the best of those was the Typhoon. The AJS version was called the Model 18 and while styled slightly differently, was mechanically identical to it’s sister-bike with one exception: Matchless mounted its magneto in front of the cylinder and AJS mounted theirs behind.

1961 Matchless G80 Typhoon SPECS

Engine type

Displacement

Bore & Stroke

Compression Ratio

Carburetor

Ignition

Power output

Torque output

Clutch

Gearbox

Wheelbase

Overall Length

Width

Seat Height

Weight

Tires, F/R

Air-cooled OHV single

497cc / 30.4ci

3.39″ X 3.37″ / 86mm X 85.mm

8.7:1

Amal Grand Prix G5TP

Lucas magneto

39hp @ 7000rpm

32 lb-ft @ 6500rpm

Multi-plate, wet

4-speed, right-foot shifted

55.25″ / 1403mm

85.0″ / 2159mm

32.5″ / 826mm

32.5″ / 826mm

342 lbs / 144kg

3.00″ – 21″ / 4.00″ – 19″

