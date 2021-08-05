1961 MATCHLESS G80 TYPHOON BACKGROUND
Parent-company AMC knew how to build big singles. Despite now having a nice lineup of vertical twins, the real money was made selling Matchless and AJS singles. For Matchless, the top of the heap was the 500cc G80, and the best of those was the Typhoon. The AJS version was called the Model 18 and while styled slightly differently, was mechanically identical to it’s sister-bike with one exception: Matchless mounted its magneto in front of the cylinder and AJS mounted theirs behind.
1961 Matchless G80 Typhoon SPECS
|
Engine type
Displacement
Bore & Stroke
Compression Ratio
Carburetor
Ignition
Power output
Torque output
Clutch
Gearbox
Wheelbase
Overall Length
Width
Seat Height
Weight
Tires, F/R
|
Air-cooled OHV single
497cc / 30.4ci
3.39″ X 3.37″ / 86mm X 85.mm
8.7:1
Amal Grand Prix G5TP
Lucas magneto
39hp @ 7000rpm
32 lb-ft @ 6500rpm
Multi-plate, wet
4-speed, right-foot shifted
55.25″ / 1403mm
85.0″ / 2159mm
32.5″ / 826mm
32.5″ / 826mm
342 lbs / 144kg
3.00″ – 21″ / 4.00″ – 19″
