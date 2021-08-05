1961 MATCHLESS G80 TYPHOON BACKGROUND

Parent-company AMC knew how to build big singles. Despite now having a nice lineup of vertical twins, the real money was made selling Matchless and AJS singles. For Matchless, the top of the heap was the 500cc G80, and the best of those was the Typhoon. The AJS version was called the Model 18 and while styled slightly differently, was mechanically identical to it’s sister-bike with one exception: Matchless mounted its magneto in front of the cylinder and AJS mounted theirs behind.

1961 Matchless G80 Typhoon SPECS

Engine type Displacement Bore & Stroke Compression Ratio Carburetor Ignition Power output Torque output Clutch Gearbox Wheelbase Overall Length Width Seat Height Weight Tires, F/R Air-cooled OHV single 497cc / 30.4ci 3.39″ X 3.37″ / 86mm X 85.mm 8.7:1 Amal Grand Prix G5TP Lucas magneto 39hp @ 7000rpm 32 lb-ft @ 6500rpm Multi-plate, wet 4-speed, right-foot shifted 55.25″ / 1403mm 85.0″ / 2159mm 32.5″ / 826mm 32.5″ / 826mm 342 lbs / 144kg 3.00″ – 21″ / 4.00″ – 19″