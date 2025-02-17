10 Exciting Production Motorcycles We’re Looking Forward To In 2025

The motorcycle industry is gearing up for an exhilarating 2025, with manufacturers rolling out some of the most powerful, technologically advanced, and visually stunning production models we’ve seen in years.

From high-performance sportbikes to muscle cruisers and cutting-edge adventure bikes, these machines are pushing the boundaries of engineering and rider experience.

Here are 10 of the most exciting motorcycles hitting the roads in 2025.

1. 2025 Kawasaki Ninja H2R

Kawasaki’s Ninja H2R remains an icon in the world of hypersport motorcycles. This track-only beast is powered by a 998cc supercharged inline-four engine producing a mind-boggling 321 horsepower, propelling it to a top speed of 250 mph. With a lightweight trellis frame, aerodynamic winglets, and an aggressive riding position, the H2R continues to be the fastest production motorcycle available, making it the ultimate machine for speed enthusiasts.

2. 2025 Yamaha R9

One of the most anticipated sportbikes of the year, the Yamaha R9 is the spiritual successor to the beloved R6. Powered by the CP3 889cc inline-three engine from the MT-09, this machine offers around 117 horsepower and is fine-tuned for an aggressive track-oriented ride. Yamaha has integrated MotoGP-inspired styling, a fully adjustable KYB suspension, and Brembo Stylema brakes, ensuring this lightweight supersport is a dream to ride on both the street and the circuit.

3. 2025 MV Agusta Superveloce 1000

MV Agusta’s stunning Superveloce 1000 is set to be one of the most breathtaking motorcycles of 2025. With its sleek Italian styling and quad-exit under-seat exhaust, this superbike is powered by a 998cc inline-four engine producing 208 horsepower. Weighing just 456 pounds, the Superveloce 1000 offers a perfect balance of power and agility. It takes inspiration from MV’s limited-run Oro series while making high-end performance accessible in a production model.

4. 2025 KTM 990 RC R

KTM is making a grand return to the sportbike segment with the 990 RC R, a fully faired supersport machine built for aggressive track performance. It shares its underpinnings with the KTM 990 Duke but features a 947cc parallel-twin engine, an adjustable WP APEX suspension, and a MotoGP-inspired aerodynamic body with winglets. Expected to debut in late 2024, this sharp-handling KTM is a must-watch for riders looking for precision and power.

5. 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 / V4 S

The Ducati Panigale V4 S remains the gold standard for Italian superbike excellence. For 2025, it receives a lighter double-sided swingarm, a revised 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, and 213 horsepower (EU-spec). Ducati also introduces its Race eCBS braking system and a bigger 6.9-inch TFT dash, enhancing the rider’s connection to the machine. With its sharper aerodynamics and sleeker LED lighting, the Panigale V4 S is a true track weapon.

6. 2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet

Honda’s CB1000 Hornet reinvents the naked sportbike segment with a more aggressive stance and powerful performance. It borrows the 999cc inline-four engine from the CBR1000RR Fireblade, delivering an estimated 150 horsepower. Featuring a bold new air intake design, a five-inch TFT dash, and Honda’s Selectable Torque Control, the CB1000 Hornet is built for riders who crave an exciting, high-performance streetfighter.

7. 2025 Buell Super Cruiser

Buell is redefining American muscle cruisers with the Super Cruiser, a high-performance V-twin machine packing 175 horsepower. Designed in collaboration with Roland Sands Design, it features a 1,190cc V-twin engine, a 450-pound curb weight, and a chassis engineered for aggressive riding. Despite its cruiser tag, this bike is built to pop wheelies and carve corners like a sportbike.

8. 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure S EVO

For adventure riders, KTM introduces the 1390 Super Adventure S EVO, an advanced touring machine with a 1,350cc 75-degree V-twin engine producing around 180 horsepower. Notably, it will be KTM’s first-ever production bike with an automatic transmission. Alongside electronically adjustable suspension and cutting-edge rider aids, this bike is set to rival the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS in the high-performance ADV category.

9. 2025 BMW M 1000 RR

BMW continues to push the envelope of superbike performance with the M 1000 RR, a machine that has seen success on the World Superbike Championship stage. With 205 horsepower from its 999cc inline-four engine, improved aerodynamics, and an updated electronics package, the M 1000 RR is built for those who demand top-tier track performance. BMW’s winglet-equipped fairings and revised chassis make this bike one of the most refined production superbikes of 2025.

10. 2025 MV Agusta F3 Competizione

MV Agusta rounds out this list with its exquisite F3 Competizione, a middleweight sportbike that blends artistic design with race-winning performance. Powered by a 798cc inline-triple engine producing 160 horsepower, this lightweight machine (under 400 pounds) is built for spirited riding. With Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes, and BST carbon fiber wheels, it’s a track-day dream that also turns heads on the street.

Not for Beginners

Credit: Reuters

The motorcycles featured on this list are some of the most powerful and technologically advanced machines available in 2025. With horsepower figures exceeding 200 in some cases and top speeds that rival supercars, these bikes demand skill, experience, and a deep understanding of high-performance riding.

KFB Law is a law firm located in Tampa, specializing in motorcycle accidents. According to them, many beginners underestimate a bike’s power, thinking that high-performance motorcycles with advanced safety features make them safe for beginners. However, while these systems can help experienced riders manage power delivery and braking, they do not compensate for a lack of skill.

Another popular motorcycle misconception is that only reckless riders get into accidents. In reality, even the most skilled riders face risks due to external factors like road conditions and other drivers’ behaviors, making proper training and defensive riding techniques essential.

Many of these models come equipped with advanced electronic aids to assist riders, but they are still best suited for seasoned motorcyclists who can handle their aggressive acceleration, sensitive braking, and razor-sharp handling.

An Amazing Start To 2025

Whether you’re a sportbike purist, an adventure seeker, or a fan of high-performance cruisers, 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible year for motorcycles. Manufacturers are refining existing platforms and introducing bold new models that push the limits of speed, design, and technology. Which of these motorcycles are you most excited to ride?