You Can Now Order a Polaris Slingshot Online and Have it Delivered to Your Home

Can’t Wait?

Do you know what you need in this time of crisis? A Polaris Slingshot, or at least that’s what the company wants you to buy. It has made it easier to purchase the Slingshot of your dreams, too. Polaris added online ordering and home delivery service so that you didn’t have to wait until COVID-19 wanes to get the three-wheeled fun machine you’ve been wanting.

Personally, I find the Slingshot to be extremely ugly and not that enticing, but there are folks out there who love them. Polaris has made a smart move here, offering online ordering and home delivery. This new program called Click.Deliver.Drive was rolled out for other Polaris brand’s, too. It utilizes the existing dealer network to help get products to customers.

“Our dealer network is incredibly resilient, nimble and adaptable,” said Mike Dougherty, Polaris Slingshot President. “As many businesses around the country have had to implement new processes to adapt to the current environment, so have our dealers. We’re extremely proud and excited to offer Slingshot enthusiasts the ability to shop, order, and take delivery right from the comfort of their own home.”

This program is a limited-time-only option. It is available through participating dealerships. While I think they should keep the program rolling even after COVID-19 goes away, the company might shut the program down once the crisis is over.