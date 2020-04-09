You Can Already Get an Akrapovič Exhaust for the Honda CBR1000RR-R

Making the CBR1000RR-R Have More Arrghhh!

So, you can’t even buy a Honda CBR1000RR-R yet, but the aftermarket exhaust company Akrapovič already has a full racing exhaust for the bike. The Evolution Line Kit is made of titanium and it’s designed specifically for the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

The exhaust system isn’t just a simple slip-on deal. It’s a full system with a racing-inspired design. It is made entirely of titanium alloys to keep weight low and each part of the four headers is cast in the foundry and formed to achieve an optimum configuration so that the fit is absolutely perfect. In total, the system weighs less than 5 kg (about 11 pounds).

If you were going to put this on your Honda CBR1000RR-R, then Honda says you should also get the HRC Race Kit. The two together will make the bike a seriously good racing motorcycle. The race kit offers changes to the bike to change throttle response and upgrade parts for racing use.

It’s important to note that the Akrapovič exhaust system for the CBR1000RR-R is not legal for street or highway use. The emissions aren’t up to the current standards.