Yoshimura Debuts New Muffler for 2020 KTM 890 Duke R

Yoshimura announced that it has a new Alpha Taper 2 (AT2) muffler for the 2020 KTM 890 Duke R. The company moved fast to get this product out, and now owners of the new KTM can make it sound as good as it looks. The new AT2 muffler is called the “cousin of the Alpha Taper muffler,” meaning it utilizes much of the same stuff but with an all-new design and appearance.

The muffler features a new matte carbon fiber end cap and heel guard. It also has a faceted inner end cap assembly. I really do think this muffler looks good on KTM’s new bike. Yoshimura claims it makes the bike sound a whole heck of a lot better. I have to agree. You can check out a video of the exhaust in action below.

Additionally, the new exhaust helps you get the most out of the KTM’s engine. The Yoshimura muffler helps add 1.5 hp and 1.2 lb-ft of torque. This makes the muffler a really nice addition to the bike. The price for this power adding, growl-creating piece of aluminum and carbon fiber? It’s $549.