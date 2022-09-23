Yamaha’s Going to Donate $0.5 Million if you Get Outside on Sept 24

You know what hasn’t really changed since the lockdowns?

Outside time, and how we enjoy it.

Sure, lots of us had time to traipse about crown land, hoon over a few hills, change a wheel or two…but many of us forget that quality of life is directly connected to our quality of air.

Yamaha Niken and rider on the twisties. Media sourced from AutoWeek.

In fact, nature is such an important part of life (and health), that we have days devoted to protecting the great outside. Our country has devised a series of squares on the calendar to honor nature and protect what we have – and to make sure we celebrate our good air properly, Yamaha’s pledging $500,000 to the cause, in the interest of ‘encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the air.’

A Yamaha bike and rider in the pasture. Media sourced from PixaHive.

The pledge is being commemorated for tomorrow’s National Public Lands Day and National Hunting and Fishing Day, with the half-million going to “organizations supporting access to land for outdoor recreation and encouraging applications for grants before the next quarterly deadline on September 30.”

“To date, the Yamaha OAI program has contributed over $5 million in funding and equipment across more than 425 projects in the last 14 years to assist outdoor recreationists working to protect and improve access to public land and educate everyone on safe, sustainable recreational use,” states the report from Roadracing World.

Yamaha’s R1 on the asphalt. Media sourced from Pinterest.

“Yamaha OAI has proven to be the industry’s most reliable partner and a significant resource for those who depend on access to public land for work and play.”

To be a part of this great movement, be sure to hit up YamahaOAI.com, and connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors (or search any of the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA).

A Yamaha bike in the forest. Media sourced from Wallpaper Dog.

Hope you get in some fresh air, and thanks for protecting our environs.

Drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.