Yamaha’s 2024 WR450F

Yammie’s given us a completely reworked machine to toot the marque’s proverbial horn on their weight-to-speed ratio!

Meet the 2024 WR450F, Yamaha’s fastest 450cc enduro machine yet. If we’re talking sheer TLC, this baby features quite the docket, including the following perks:

The same engine as the YZ450F , including “39mm-diameter intake valves, a new piston, connecting rod, revised bearings, optimized crank mass inertia and a dry sump oil tank with integrated generator cover” (via DirectMotocross )

The same drivetrain as the YZ450F, including a lighter, more compact disc spring clutch and lighter, stronger, wider main shaft gears

A tweaked ECU that optimized traction at low speeds and ensures prime yank at middling to fast tempi

A (15mm) lower, Controlled-Fill aluminum bilateral beam chassis with rigidity balance specs and engine mount points tuned specifically for the WR450F

A flatter, rounder seat for an uptick in riding freedom

Lean bodywork for more agile handling

KYB suspension, featuring tool-free compression damping adjustability (here is where the lower seat height and center of gravity really pay off)

A lightweight Lithium-lon battery

Lighter throttle wires, footpegs, as well as “rear wheel, hub and brake assembly”

258lbs wet – a 4.4 lb. savings over the previous WR450F

Power Tuner app supports things like “race log recording, live bike monitoring, running time and maintenance logging, diagnosis, and more” (via Yamaha Motor)

A new bashplate

New rear fender

We’re told that the 2024 WR450F will be hitting dealerships in a sweet Team Yamaha Blue as of November for an MSRP of $10,199 USD. If you’re looking for the WR250F, expect MY2024’s unit to be available in the same month, and to be priced at an MSRP of $8,999 USD.

What do you think of Yamaha’s newest enduro competitor?