Yamaha to Sell Motori Minarelli to Fanatic?

An Interesting Collaboration

Yamaha has a lot of businesses under its umbrella and one of those is Motori Minarelli. Recently, there has been a discussion of Yamaha selling Motori Minarelli to Fanatic, according to Total Motorcycle

If the deals that I’ve been hearing about go through, Motori Minarelli will be owned by Fanatic by the end of the year. The details of the deal are not yet known.

I will say that I think Fanatic could be getting a heck of a deal here. With 100 percent ownership, the company could really expand its engine manufacturing and increase Motori Minarelli’s footprint.

RideApart points out that Fanatic has also been investing heavily in electrification, so there’s a chance it could use Motori Minarelli to further these endeavors.

Yamaha and Fanatic have a strategic partnership, and the moves the companies make are supposed to complement one another. This would make me think that if Fanatic were to focus on electrification, Yamaha would likely be the one who comes out on top in the end. It will be interesting to see where this goes.