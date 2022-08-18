Yamaha Reveals New Colorways for Refreshed 2023 YZF-R3 & YZF R7

Team Blue has just punted out some of their refreshed machines for the 2023 lineup – and naturally, the Japanese manufacturer has chosen two of their beloved sportbikes to reveal for the coming year of machines.

A report from RideApart tells us that Yamaha’s iconic YZF-R3 & YZF-R7 will now sport the new ‘Intensity White’ and ‘Phantom Purple’ (the latter being available only for the R3), on top of the usual ‘Team Yamaha Blue’ and ‘Midnight Black’ colorways of 2022 .

Yamaha’s 2023 YZF-r3. Media sourced from Top Speed.

Apart from the new tonal schemes, RideApart tells us that Yammie doesn’t update anything mechanical for these 2023 units. The 375lb. YZF-R3 keeps her 321cc heart, complete with 5.1/4.9” of front and rear travel, 30.7” seat height and fuel efficiency of 56mpg, while the newer, 414lb. YZF-R7’s 689cc engine cruises with the same adjustable forks, 54.9” wheelbase, slipper clutch and 58pmg fuel efficiency rating.

Yamaha’s 2023 YZF-R7. Media sourced from RideApart.

Regardless of which color suits your fancy, expect to fork over $9,100 USD for the new 2023 Yamaha YZF-R7 and $5,499 USD for the YZF-R3.

