Yamaha Is Also Working on a Small-Displacement Four-Cylinder Motorcycle

Four Little Pots of Awesome

Kawasaki recently revealed the ZX-25R, making it the king of the 250cc motorcycle world … right now, anyway. Yamaha is also working on one of these little four-cylinder small-displacement sportbikes, according to various rumors around the Web. This could be the start of something good.

The bike could be a YZF-R25M, and it would compete directly with the ZX-25R, giving buyers an option to choose from. Numerous outlets have reported on the news at this point, and I’m having trouble hunting down the original source. iMotorbike, MotorBeam, MotoDeal, and others have all discussed the possibility of the bike.

There are very few details at this time other than the rumor that Yamaha is working on the bike. The only real thing I can say is that it will likely be a track-focused motorcycle.

There are also less reported-on news of a possible Baby Fireblade from Honda, but the details are even more scarce than the Yamaha bike. If I had to guess, I’d say Yamaha is likely working on something right now and Honda is mulling over whether or not it should jump in with its own entrant, or wait to see what happens with the Kawasaki and Yamaha bikes.