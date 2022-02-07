Yamaha: Craig Hewitt Installed as New Financial Services President/CEO

A hearty congratulations to Yamaha Motor U.S.A.(YMCUS), who has secured Craig Hewitt as their brand new president and chief executive officer of Financial Services!

The report from PowerSportsBusiness states that Hewitt holds an impressive portfolio, with his business platform stating over 25 years’ experience “leading high performing operations through data-driven strategy and organizational execution” – the most recent being his time served as CEO of now-defunct Carfinance.com, a direct-to-consumer refinance platform.

Hewitt’s goal for Yamaha is to build on his predecessor, Jeff Young’s foundations and strengthen the connection between consumer and dealer, creating new opportunities for both parties and “investing in the core competencies — Loan Origination, Loan Servicing, and Risk Management — to deliver an industry-leading customer experience.”

Here are a few words he left in a statement regarding his new position:

“I am truly honored to be named President and CEO of Yamaha Financial Services. Our business has changed and evolved dramatically during the past two years and I couldn’t be more excited to lead our Team at YMCUS during this time of truly great opportunity and expanding engagement with our customers.”

As for Jeff Young, we’re told that he will move to the position of chairman, with his current role being an executive officer at Yamaha. His new role takes on the world, with the report stating that the fine print of his new occupation includes “creating and leading a global finance company responsible for all YMC group finance companies in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.”

Our hats off to the gentleman, and we can’t wait to see what changes this brings for the company proper.

*All media not called out in the article is sourced from Yamaha Motor Corp.*