Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··2 min read

Wunderlich’s New BMW R18 Handlebars

A view of the new handlebars available from Aunderlich America - a BMW supplier looking to also provide options for the R18

When BMW released the R18, we in the community knew that something big had happened.  Here was the biggest boxer engine on offer from the Bavarian brand, with the bike itself created as a nod to the finer things in life.

Thanks to the comfortable riding ergonomics, premium paint job, and minimal gaps in the bodywork, BMW’s R18 showed off a killer combo to rival that of Harley’s softail segment and the popular Indian Chief

An Indian Chief

It’s been a favorite with custom builders across the country, with shops big and small doing anything from aesthetic tweaks to complete rebuilds from the bottom up. Owners are more than happy to put a pretty penny into the betterment of what many call ‘a rolling work of art.’ – and why not when it leaves the garage looking like this?

A view of the custom R18 called 'the Birdcage'

Giving in the same spirit is the BMW premium supplier, Wunderlich America, who has recently come out with three new handlebars for those looking to spruce up their R18 for the riding season proper. 

Tall, Ape-Hanger style bars show off the bike’s ability to scream American freedom, while the all-new Drag Bar – a flat, wide unit that sits lower than stock and “gives the R18 a uniquely sporty feel, and will have the rider reaching slightly forward for the controls in a mildly tucked position,” according to RideApart

The Beach Bar promises to be a crowd fave, too, being the most neutral bar in the trifecta and an excellent option for touring and general-purpose riding. 

The handlebars are all available on Wunderlich’s website, with the following prices listed: 

Ape-Hanger

€460 Euros ($496 USD)

Drag Bar

€409 Euros ($442 USD)

Beach Bar

€409 Euros ($442 USD)

*Media sourced from RideApart, Bike Brewers, MotoTales NE*