World’s First Motorcycle to Blast Past 150mph is Up for Grabs

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of moto history, now’s your chance; the Iconic Motorbike Auctions has just shown off a Honda VF1000R to be sold to the highest bidder – and it happens to be the same ingredients that broke the 35-year land speed record set by the Vincent Black Lightning.

122 pretty ponies dress a new chain, YSS rear shocks and EBC brake pads, complementing the four-into-two Yoshimura exhaust system as well as the extra servicing done on this particular piece of Honda pretty prior to hitting the podium.

“In preparation for the listing, the seller had us flush the coolant, flush the front and rear brake fluid, clean/sync the carbs (including replacement of one pilot jet), install a battery, send the windshield out for polishing, replace the turn signal relay, install a new chain, install EBC front brake pads, install YSS rear shocks, replace the fuel pump, and detail the bike,” states Iconic on the listing

“Alex did the work, he notes that brake pads are at 100%/80% front/rear. He also verified that the coolant, oil, lights, killswitch, and horn are OK.”

A 1986 VF1000R in decent condition, currently up for grabs at Iconic Motorbike Auction. Media sourced from Iconic Motorbike Auction.

With higher-maintenance VF1000Rs running for as low as $3,750 and mint condition units selling for as much as $18,940 (that one was bought at IMB), this VF1000R will sell for under $10,000 USD (especially considering that the bid logged as of this article was $5,700 USD with a mere 24 hours to go).

As for mileage, you’re looking at 7,943 logged on the spec clockwork, with Bridgestone BT46 and Michelin Pilot rubbers showing off none of that distance – all the better for whichever lucky rider gets the final gavel.

Like what you see? Support the auctions by heading over to the listing, and drop a comment below letting us know what you think.

