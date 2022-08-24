World’s First Motorcycle to Blast Past 150mph is Up for Grabs

122 pretty ponies dress a new chain, YSS rear shocks and EBC brake pads, complementing the four-into-two Yoshimura exhaust system as well as the extra servicing done on this particular piece of Honda pretty prior to hitting the podium.
“Alex did the work, he notes that brake pads are at 100%/80% front/rear. He also verified that the coolant, oil, lights, killswitch, and horn are OK.”
With higher-maintenance VF1000Rs running for as low as $3,750 and mint condition units selling for as much as $18,940 (that one was bought at IMB), this VF1000R will sell for under $10,000 USD (especially considering that the bid logged as of this article was $5,700 USD with a mere 24 hours to go).
As for mileage, you’re looking at 7,943 logged on the spec clockwork, with Bridgestone BT46 and Michelin Pilot rubbers showing off none of that distance – all the better for whichever lucky rider gets the final gavel.
