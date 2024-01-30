Become a Member: Get Ad-Free Access to 3,000+ Reviews, Guides, & More
World Premiere H-D 2024 Debuts the New CVO™ Road Glide® ST

Meet the Second of Harley's Four New Motorcycles

A rider on a touring motorcycle.
A view of Harley-Davidson's 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

  • Harley-Davidson released their 2024 lineup on January 24th, including fuor new bikes
  • New models include all-new Street Glide® and Road Glide®, which joins CVO™ Road Glide ST® and CVO™ Pan America®
  • 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST anticipated to hit dealerships sometime this month (January)

Harley’s 25-year CVO anniversary is clinched by four new machines to ogle.

The news was presented about a week ago with the reveal of the brand’s 2024 lineup. Returning bikes include the following (we’ve highlighted the new ones that we’ll be taking a closer look at): 

A rider on an adventure motorcycle.
A view of Harley-Davidson’s new Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)™ Pan America. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Lineup

Sport

Cruiser

Grand American Touring

Adventure Touring

With Harley’s full lineup fully introduced, let’s dig into their new CVO™ Road Glide® ST.

A side view of a touring motorcycle.
A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST

Presented as “the quickest, fastest, and most-sophisticated performance bagger ever produced by Harley-Davidson,” HD’s press release tells us that this new Custom Vehicle Operations machine touts perks like a generous solo saddle and a 6” riser. 

The Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-Twin – exclusive to this build – continues her reign of power, generating a very nice 127hp (95kW) @ 4900rpm, with 145 ft-lb (193Nm) of torque available @ 4000rpm. 

Harley obviously wanted the debut of the CVO Road Glide ST to be a special affair; as such, we see no sight of the brand’s Road Glide, nor the Street Glide ST, making this Road Glide ST all the more desirable.

In case you’re looking close enough, yes – that gas tank is inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle® Harley-Davidson® Factory motorcycles raced in the equally stunning (and equally hairy) King of the Baggers series. 

Here’s the big list of key features for Harley’s new 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST:

  • Color Schemes: “Golden White Pearl” or “Raven Metallic”
  • Screamin’ Eagle graphics decorate the fairing sides, and CVO™ 25th Anniversary graphics celebrate Harley’s quarter-year milestone in factory customization
  • A lower final drive ratio enhances acceleration performance in every gear
  • Weight rated at 800lbs dry (363 kg)
  • Mufflers have lightweight titanium shells and forged carbon fiber end caps
  • Forged carbon fiber composite front fender, seat cowl and tank console
  • Composite oil pan
  • Optimized wheel design and wave-style front brake rotors minimize unsprung weight
  • Fully adjustable front and rear suspension (SHOWA® rear shock absorbers with remote reservoirs and inverted 47mm SHOWA® 1×1 forks)
  • Premium Brembo™ braking components
  • Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Track, Track Plus, Rain, and multiple Custom modes
  •  Infotainment powered by Skyline™ OS
  • Color touch screen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches.
  • Premium audio system features 500-watt amplifier and Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® Stage II 6.5-inch fairing speakers
  • Generous solo seat
  • Moto bars
  • 6” risers
What do you think of Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST?

A rider on a touring motorcycle.
A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2024 CVO™ Road Glide®. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Other new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson’s 2024 lineup

Stay tuned for a gander at the rest of Harley’s new machines, including:

 

*Media provided by Harley-Davidson*