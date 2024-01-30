World Premiere H-D 2024 Debuts the New CVO™ Road Glide® ST

Harley-Davidson released their 2024 lineup on January 24th, including fuor new bikes

New models include all-new Street Glide® and Road Glide®, which joins CVO™ Road Glide ST® and CVO™ Pan America®

2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST anticipated to hit dealerships sometime this month (January)

Harley’s 25-year CVO anniversary is clinched by four new machines to ogle.

The news was presented about a week ago with the reveal of the brand’s 2024 lineup. Returning bikes include the following (we’ve highlighted the new ones that we’ll be taking a closer look at):

A view of Harley-Davidson’s new Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)™ Pan America. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Lineup

Sport

Cruiser

Grand American Touring

Adventure Touring

Pan America® 1250 Special

CVO™ Pan American

With Harley’s full lineup fully introduced, let’s dig into their new CVO™ Road Glide® ST.

A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST

Presented as “the quickest, fastest, and most-sophisticated performance bagger ever produced by Harley-Davidson,” HD’s press release tells us that this new Custom Vehicle Operations machine touts perks like a generous solo saddle and a 6” riser.

The Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-Twin – exclusive to this build – continues her reign of power, generating a very nice 127hp (95kW) @ 4900rpm, with 145 ft-lb (193Nm) of torque available @ 4000rpm.

Harley obviously wanted the debut of the CVO Road Glide ST to be a special affair; as such, we see no sight of the brand’s Road Glide, nor the Street Glide ST, making this Road Glide ST all the more desirable.

In case you’re looking close enough, yes – that gas tank is inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle® Harley-Davidson® Factory motorcycles raced in the equally stunning (and equally hairy) King of the Baggers series.

Here’s the big list of key features for Harley’s new 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST: Color Schemes: “Golden White Pearl” or “Raven Metallic”

Screamin’ Eagle graphics decorate the fairing sides, and CVO™ 25th Anniversary graphics celebrate Harley’s quarter-year milestone in factory customization

A lower final drive ratio enhances acceleration performance in every gear

Weight rated at 800lbs dry (363 kg)

Mufflers have lightweight titanium shells and forged carbon fiber end caps

Forged carbon fiber composite front fender, seat cowl and tank console

Composite oil pan

Optimized wheel design and wave-style front brake rotors minimize unsprung weight

Fully adjustable front and rear suspension (SHOWA® rear shock absorbers with remote reservoirs and inverted 47mm SHOWA® 1×1 forks)

Premium Brembo™ braking components

Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Track, Track Plus, Rain, and multiple Custom modes

Infotainment powered by Skyline™ OS

Color touch screen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches.

Premium audio system features 500-watt amplifier and Harley-Davidson® Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate® Stage II 6.5-inch fairing speakers

Generous solo seat

Moto bars

6” risers

What do you think of Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST?

A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2024 CVO™ Road Glide®. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Other new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson’s 2024 lineup

