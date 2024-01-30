World Premiere H-D 2024 Debuts the New CVO™ Road Glide® ST

|
Harley’s 25-year CVO anniversary is clinched by four new machines to ogle.
The news was presented about a week ago with the reveal of the brand’s 2024 lineup. Returning bikes include the following (we’ve highlighted the new ones that we’ll be taking a closer look at):
Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Lineup
Sport
Cruiser
- Breakout® 117
- Fat Boy® 114
- Heritage Classic 114
- Softail® Standard
- Street Bob® 114
- Low Rider® ST
- Low Rider® S
Grand American Touring
- Street Glide®
- Road King® Special
- Road Glide®
- Road Glide® Limited
- Ultra Limited®
- CVO™ Road Glide® ST
- CVO™ Road Glide®
- CVO™ Street Glide®
Adventure Touring
- Pan America® 1250 Special
- CVO™ Pan American
With Harley’s full lineup fully introduced, let’s dig into their new CVO™ Road Glide® ST.
2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST
Presented as “the quickest, fastest, and most-sophisticated performance bagger ever produced by Harley-Davidson,” HD’s press release tells us that this new Custom Vehicle Operations machine touts perks like a generous solo saddle and a 6” riser.
The Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-Twin – exclusive to this build – continues her reign of power, generating a very nice 127hp (95kW) @ 4900rpm, with 145 ft-lb (193Nm) of torque available @ 4000rpm.
Harley obviously wanted the debut of the CVO Road Glide ST to be a special affair; as such, we see no sight of the brand’s Road Glide, nor the Street Glide ST, making this Road Glide ST all the more desirable.
In case you’re looking close enough, yes – that gas tank is inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle® Harley-Davidson® Factory motorcycles raced in the equally stunning (and equally hairy) King of the Baggers series.
|Here’s the big list of key features for Harley’s new 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST:
What do you think of Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST?
Other new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson’s 2024 lineup
Stay tuned for a gander at the rest of Harley’s new machines, including: