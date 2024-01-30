World Premiere H-D 2024: The All-New CVO™ Street Glide® and Road Glide®

Harley-Davidson released its 2024 lineup on January 24th, including four new bikes

New models include all-new Street Glide® and Road Glide®, which joins CVO™ Road Glide ST® and CVO™ Pan America®

2024 CVO™ Street Glide® and Road Glide® anticipated to hit dealerships sometime this month (January)

Enter the Grand American power duo of Harley’s four new 2024 bikes!

The news of Harley’s fresh CVO models hit newsstands about a week ago with the reveal of the brand’s 2024 lineup.

A view of Harley-Davidson’s 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® ST. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Lineup

Returning bikes include the following (we’ve highlighted the new ones that we’ll be taking a closer look at):

Sport

Cruiser

Grand American Touring

Adventure Touring

With Harley’s full lineup fully introduced, let’s dig into their new 2024 CVO™ Street Glide® and 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® models.

Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Street Glide®. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

2024 CVO™ Street Glide® and Road Glide®

Last year, we were given an iconic Grand American Touring duo for 2023; today, those visuals have been carried forward in the form of some heavily updated bikes of the same name… with the “CVO” moniker slapped on for the hike in price, of course.

According to Harley’s release, both the Street Glide® and Road Glide® show off the brand’s Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine, capable of 115hp (86kW) @ 4500rpm and 139ft-lb of torque yanking quite nicely @ 3,000rpm.

The power platform is also updated with a new cooling system that optimizes pipe intake and flow, which maintains optimal rider comfort.

If you’re worried about the weight, don’t. Both the Street Glide® and the Road Glide® are lighter than their non-CVO counterparts, with the Road Glide weighting in at 825lbs and the Street Glide, 800lbs dry.

New color schemes for both bikes include “Copperhead” and “Legendary Orange.” The livery joins the addition of tweaked suspension: 47 mm Inverted 1×1 front forks dress the front, while the rear carries a dual adjustable emulsions system with remote preload adjustment on the left shock and threaded preload on the right shock.

The rear suspension, by the way, is now increased by 3 inches.

Very nice.

Infotainment has also been upgraded to the same exclusive Skyline™ OS now available in the CVO™ Road Glide® ST (and CVO™ Pan America®). Additional features include:

Evolved fairing profile

Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Rain and Custom

12.3-inch TFT color touch screenreplaces all analog instrumentation and most switches.

200-watt audio amplifier powers a pair of fairing-mounted speakers

Improved aerodynamics reduce subjective helmet buffeting at highway speed by an average of 60%

Redesigned one-piece seat shape and padding materials

What do you think of Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Street Glide® and Road Glide®?

A view of Harley-Davidson’s new Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO)™ Pan America. Media provided by Harley-Davidson.

Other new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson’s 2024 lineup

