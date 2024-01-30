World Premiere H-D 2024: The All-New CVO™ Street Glide® and Road Glide®

|
Enter the Grand American power duo of Harley’s four new 2024 bikes!
The news of Harley’s fresh CVO models hit newsstands about a week ago with the reveal of the brand’s 2024 lineup.
Harley-Davidson’s 2024 Lineup
Returning bikes include the following (we’ve highlighted the new ones that we’ll be taking a closer look at):
Sport
Cruiser
- Breakout® 117
- Fat Boy® 114
- Heritage Classic 114
- Softail® Standard
- Street Bob® 114
- Low Rider® ST
- Low Rider® S
Grand American Touring
- Street Glide®
- Road King® Special
- Road Glide®
- Road Glide® Limited
- Ultra Limited®
- CVO™ Road Glide® ST
- CVO™ Road Glide®
- CVO™ Street Glide®
Adventure Touring
With Harley’s full lineup fully introduced, let’s dig into their new 2024 CVO™ Street Glide® and 2024 CVO™ Road Glide® models.
2024 CVO™ Street Glide® and Road Glide®
Last year, we were given an iconic Grand American Touring duo for 2023; today, those visuals have been carried forward in the form of some heavily updated bikes of the same name… with the “CVO” moniker slapped on for the hike in price, of course.
According to Harley’s release, both the Street Glide® and Road Glide® show off the brand’s Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 engine, capable of 115hp (86kW) @ 4500rpm and 139ft-lb of torque yanking quite nicely @ 3,000rpm.
The power platform is also updated with a new cooling system that optimizes pipe intake and flow, which maintains optimal rider comfort.
If you’re worried about the weight, don’t. Both the Street Glide® and the Road Glide® are lighter than their non-CVO counterparts, with the Road Glide weighting in at 825lbs and the Street Glide, 800lbs dry.
New color schemes for both bikes include “Copperhead” and “Legendary Orange.” The livery joins the addition of tweaked suspension: 47 mm Inverted 1×1 front forks dress the front, while the rear carries a dual adjustable emulsions system with remote preload adjustment on the left shock and threaded preload on the right shock.
The rear suspension, by the way, is now increased by 3 inches.
Very nice.
Infotainment has also been upgraded to the same exclusive Skyline™ OS now available in the CVO™ Road Glide® ST (and CVO™ Pan America®). Additional features include:
- Evolved fairing profile
- Selectable Ride Modes – Road, Sport, Rain and Custom
- 12.3-inch TFT color touch screenreplaces all analog instrumentation and most switches.
- 200-watt audio amplifier powers a pair of fairing-mounted speakers
- Improved aerodynamics reduce subjective helmet buffeting at highway speed by an average of 60%
- Redesigned one-piece seat shape and padding materials
What do you think of Harley’s 2024 CVO™ Street Glide® and Road Glide®?
Other new motorcycles from Harley-Davidson’s 2024 lineup
