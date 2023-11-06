Woman Up: Get Ready for the 2024 FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship

Next season will pose the usual goodies in the name of speed – and that includes the brand-spankin’ new FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship!

Here’s what FIM’s press release has told us so far:

Yamaha will sponsor the bikes

The bikes will be Yamaha’s new, track-happy YZF-R7

Six Rounds will follow a single pre-season test, with Superpoles on Friday, Race 1 on Saturdays, and Race 2 on Sundays

One technical and logistic partner will oversee all technical aspects, “ensuring a level playing field for all riders”

Riders must be a minimum of 18 years old and can opt to race under a team name

Entry fee is €25,000; for that price, riders will have access to “a comprehensive package such as the use of Yamaha YZF R7 MY 2023, a GYTR Racing Kit, Pirelli tires, fuel, racing service, and access to the Paddock Village”

The Women’s Motorcycling World Championship will be broadcast globally

Pirelli will be in charge of the prize money and “PR opportunities”

The 2024 FIM Women’s Motorcycling World Championship will be integrated into the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

A view of a gal revving her heart out on the track. Media provided by Visordown. Media sourced from Visordown.

The names, dates, and locations of all six Rounds have been determined as follows:

Emilia Romagna Round, Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” – June 14th-16th UK Round, Donington Park Circuit – July 12th-14th Portuguese Round, Autodromo Internacional do Algarve – August 9th-11th Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit – August 23rd-25th Italian Round, Cremona Circuit – September 20th-22nd Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto – October 11th-13th

A view of a gal revving her heart out on the track. Media provided by Visordown. Media sourced from Motorsport.

Want to sign up?

Anybody interested can apply, with the pre-applications beginning in exactly one week (Nov 13th) and concluding January 31st, 2024, with confirmation from DWO no later than February 15th.

Naturally, all parties are incredibly jazzed to be instigating a new racing effort for women worldwide, FIM President and the 2023 Women’s European Champion notwithstanding:

When we started to think about a Circuit Racing Championship, Dorna embraced this project and we’ve been working together since April, and I think Gregorio (Lavilla) did a very good job. There is a lot of demand from women to join this Championship… I think it will be a big success.” – Jorge Viegas, FIM President, FIM (FIM)

In picture: L-R: Beatriz Neila (2023 Women’s European Champion), Gregorio Lavilla (WorldSBK Executive Director), Jorge Viegas (FIM President), Janika Judeika (FIM Women in Motorcycling Commission Director), Eric de Seynes (President and CEO, Yamaha Motor Europe). Media sourced from FIM’s recent press release.

In my opinion, there has always been women competing against men… [no women have] reached the top of the category, MotoGP or Superbike. Why?… because women and men are different, are physically different. And for that the present of this Championship allows women … to show the world what women can do on a bike. It is a reference for a new generation, and I know that this Championship will be really interesting and a new opportunity for women. And today is the start of something amazing.” – Beatriz Neila, 2023 Women’s European Champion (FIM)

*All media provided by Visordown, FIM, Motorsport, and WorldSBK*