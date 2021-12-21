Wisconsin: Ice Bike Races Beat Winter Bike Blues

The Daredevilry Doesn’t Stop For December’s Fluffy Stuff…

Let’s face it – tucking away the motorcycle for the winter sucks.

Having grown up on the fickle weather of Canada’s Ontario Snowbelt, winter bike blues are no joke. I’ve spent my (rather short) bike history prepping bike lines in the late fall, storing the machine on stands to protect the tires from the increasing cold, and twiddling my thumbs as the withdrawal kicks in.

It’s a tradition – but what if it could be broken?

I know of few here that brave the blustery blizzards and icy conditions to brave a lap or two, but the blokes I found entering for this season’s Midwest Ice Races in North Wisconsin count on these exact weather conditions to make some serious winter wonderland magic – and I can’t get enough of it.

A report from OnlyInYourState tells us that the Midwest Ice Races – supported by the association of the same name (MIRA) – was initially created to bring “high-quality ice racing to the Northland.”

Think flat-track racing, but on ice (and all the riders bundled up to keep their schnozzes from freezing off in the cold).

Here at the Midwest Ice Races, everybody is welcome, the crowds are close and community-driven – and everybody is guaranteed a fun time.

“There’s a seven-race season that starts in January, with five of the races held in Superior – two are in Minnesota at Mille Lacs,” explains the report.

“The races include various classes, including everything [ages 4-50], from small minibike races for kids to high-performance motorcycle and quad races for adults. There are even races for side-by-side vehicles.”

Here’s a few extra deets of the schedules, and when you can expect them in your area:

2022 Midwest Ice Racing SCHEDULE

January 8

Appeldoorn’s Sunset Bay

January 15

Allouez Bay: Superior, WI

January 22

Allouez Bay: Superior, WI

January 29

Barkers Island: Superior, WI

(King of the Quads Event)

February 05

Eddy’s Resort: Mille Lacs

February 12

Barkers Island: Superior, WI

February 26

Allouez Bay: Superior, WI

Midwest Race Day SCHEDULE

Gates open @ 7 am

Sign up opens @ 7:30 am

Practice from 8:30–9:30 am

Rider’s meeting @ 9:45 am

Racing starts @ 10 am

In short, we’re writing this because if you ARE in the neighborhood, this event will be guaranteed to put a grin on your face – and everybody else’s that you bring to the event.

Who knows – you might even see one of us there, swinging a leg over or simply soaking up the cider and festivities.

For more information, be sure to head over to MIRA’s official webpage. Drop a comment you know we love to hear from you, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media courtesy of MIRA’s official webpage*