Why Cruise Leapt on the First Day of Filming “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” (2023)

At this point, the insane motorcycle jump Tom Cruise landed for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” (2023) has spread to every corner of the internet… but did you know Cruise completed the “biggest stunt in cinematic history” on day one of filming?

“Well… either we will continue with the film or not – [so] let’s know day one!” Cruise comments with bravado in The Daily Mail.

Apparently, the three-time Golden Globe winner chose to jump as early as possible so that “if he was injured, it would not shut down the $200-million movie from the get-go.”

A view of the stunt Tom Cruise executed over the Preikestolen cliffs of Norway. Media sourced from CBS News.

For the record, the cliffs of Preikestolen – the location for the stunt – measure around 604 meters or 1981.63 feet high. Cruise had a ramp built beyond that, so the jump was guaranteed to be a deadly risk on multiple levels.

In short, no mission would have been more impossible than replacing Tom Cruise if he had left this good earth a mere stain on Norwegian rock to remember him by.

A view of the stunt Tom Cruise executed over the Preikestolen cliffs of Norway. Media sourced from Motor Biscuit.

To ensure that Tom’s extinction was avoided, the multi-millionaire trained on over 500 skydives (and over 13000 motocross jumps) in preparation for the big day (via CBS News).

BASE jump stuntman/ stunt coordinator was enlisted as one of Cruise’s coaches for the leap of faith – a pro who was left with a strong impression of Cruise’s mental capabilities.

“You tell him something, and he just locks it in,” Daisher comments in coverage from Fox News.

“His sense of spatial awareness, he’s the most aware person I’ve ever met.”

A view of the stunt Tom Cruise executed over the Preikestolen cliffs of Norway. Media sourced from Entertainment Weekly.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One” (2023) is set to hit theaters July 12 in the US, with predictions that this film will hit “a franchise-best opening in the $90 million range” (via the Hollywood Reporter).

What do you think of Tom Cruise’s upcoming stunt?