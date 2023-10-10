What’s The Difference Between The Ducati Panigale V4 And V4S?

Ducati’s top dog – the Panigale V4 – is going strong for another year. 2023 doesn’t see anything in the way of updates for the flagship bike, but the bike remains a strong member of the 2023 Ducati family and a standout among its competitors. The bike is available in 3 model offerings – the standard V4, the upgraded V4 S, and the closed course-oriented SP2.

As with previous years of the Panigale V4, the bike is powered by a 1,103 cc four-cylinder engine arranged in a V formation. This powerplant, which also finds a home in the 2023 Streetfighter V4, produces a claimed 215.5 HP and 91.2 lb-ft of torque. Weighing in at just 385 lbs, it’s no secret that this Italian-bred superbike can move. The Panigale has some insane aerodynamics incorporated directly into its design, no doubt taken from Ducati’s MotoGP research and development. This includes a set of winglets, which only add to the bike’s already aggressive stance.

The standard V4 model has niceties like Ducati’s standard suite of electronic controls, a fully adjustable Showa suspension setup in the front & a Sachs unit in the rear. It also gets Brembo brakes in the front and an unbranded setup on the rear wheel. The V4 S model trades the suspension in for an electronically controlled Ohlins unit and adds on a set of forged wheels which completely one up the cast set found on the basic bike.

Let’s join Lawrence Isaacs, CXO of Motos America, as he explores the Ducati V4 and V4s. This video breaks down the differences between these two powerful machines, offering valuable insights for riders and enthusiasts.