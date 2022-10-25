Deal of the Week: Waterproof Gloves Over 30% Off

Nobody wants wet hands while they’re riding, but dry weather is a luxury you can’t always count on. That’s why waterproof motorcycle gloves exist—and today, RevZilla is offering over 30% off some of the best.

Find gloves you’ll be able to give two thumbs up to, even after riding in a rainstorm. We’ve listed our picks below, or you can browse all gloves on sale at RevZilla now.

Select Waterproof Motorcycle Gloves Over 30% Off

Sedici Firenze Waterproof Gloves

Regular Price: $39.99, Sale Price: $19.99 (50% Off)

The 100% waterproof membrane in these sturdy aniline leather gloves will keep you as dry as they keep your skin safe in the event of a slide. Thermo-set knuckle areas with textured overlays add extra protection and style, with an extra layer of leather on the palms just for good measure.

Merlin Ranton Waxed Gloves

Regular Price: $99.99, Sale Price: $69.99 (30% Off)

You don’t find a lot of short-cuff waterproof gloves out there for motorcyclists, but the Merlin Rantons are a piece of kit that dares to be different—and the gamble pays off. A soft micro-fleece lining keeps you from freezing your digits off but also allows for plenty of feedback, and the Hipora membrane effectively repels water while staying breathable.

BILT Storm Waterproof Gloves

Regular Price: $39.99, Sale Price: $19.99 (50% Off)

Full leather palms and reinforcements on the smaller fingers give these gloves excellent abrasion-resistance where it counts, and touchscreen-compatible fingers and thumbs add convenience as well. The textiles making up the rest of the chassis are pretty solid too, and the breathable membrane ensures water won’t get through. At just under twenty bucks, they’re practically a steal this week.

Held Chikara Gore-Tex Gloves

Regular Price: $299.99, Sale Price: $199.99 (33% Off)

With an upper made from goatskin leather and kangaroo leather for the palms, these gloves take a unique approach to protecting you from slides—but that’s not all. They also feature a Gore-Tex membrane and Gore Grip technology to keep you warm, waterproofed, and wrapped around the bars of your bike while you ride.

Merlin Titan Gloves

Regular Price: $99.00, Sale Price: $69.30 (30% Off)

Not content to simply throw in a Hipora membrane (which would have been plenty breathable and waterproof on its own), Merlin also endowed these gloves with Outlast temperature regulation technology—making them extremely practical in practically any conditions. With sillicone grip palms, rubber wipers on the backs of the thumbs, and reinforced knuckle protectors, these leather gloves are as comfy as they are tough.

