Deal of the Week: Major Markdowns Up to 50% on Select Dainese Gear

Dainese is famous for the quality of its leather riding gear—and right now, our friends at RevZilla are making it easy to grab some incredible pieces from this legendary brand at significantly discounted prices.

Select Dainese Motorcycle Gear Over 30% Off

Dainese Street Rocker D-WP Shoes

Regular Price: $229.95, Sale Price: $160.96 (30% Off)

These awesome chucks make our list for the second week in a row—thanks to their waterproof, breathable lining, high-quality Italian leather, and CE-approved safety rating. Ankle inserts add stability, and full-grain cowhide keeps your skin safer if you slide.

Dainese Sport Pro Perforated Leather Jacket

Regular Price: $579.95, Sale Price: $405.97 (30% Off)

Made of premium cowhide for superior protection but streamlined enough to wear on even the sportiest bikes, this offering comes with composite elbow protectors and room for a double chest protector in the front, although that’s sold separately. Interchangeable aluminium plates in the thermoformed shoulders add even more impact protection—this is one you can feel good about taking to the track.

Dainese X-Ride Gloves

Regular Price: $199.95, Sale Price: $139.97 (30% Off)

Unique Ergo-Tek knuckle protectors (designed by studying the areas where Moto GP racers most frequently damage their hands) come standard in these gloves, which also feature nylon carbon and thermoplastic plates to give you plenty of comfort without sacrificing flexibility. Meanwhile, the goatskin leather adds awesome abrasion-resistance, and the whole package looks great to boot.

Dainese Atipica Air Shoes

Regular Price: $199.95.99, Sale Price: $159.96 (20% Off)

Pairing well with the gloves above and perfect for those of you already seeking new shoes for next summer, these perforated leather shoes rock a bold urban vibe while still providing the comfort and protection Dainese devotees deserve. Externally-mounted TPU ankle protectors and reinforced heels keep your tender tootsies safe in case of unexpected impacts, and extra features like a gear shifter toe guard make kicking up into 5th or 6th a pleasure every time.

Dainese Santa Monica Women’s Perforated Jacket

Regular Price: $499.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (50% Off)

We continue to feature this jacket on our recommended gear lists because it continues to kick ass. Where else can you get such a timeless-looking jacket made from high-quality matte leather and packed with protective features for just $250? Pro-Shape 2.0 soft protectors are thrown in for good measure, and there’s room for a back protector too. If you’ve slept on this one until now, it’s not too late.

Dainese Tempest 2 D-Dry Women’s Pants

Regular Price: $319.95, Sale Price: $259.96 (20% Off)

Dainese’s signature D-Dry waterproof tech is backed up by removable thermal insulation to keep these pants comfortable in a wide range of conditions, while Cordura and D-Stone fabric provides superlative slide-protection. CE level 1 armor is included at the knees and can be placed in the hips if purchased separately.

