Deal of the Week: Select Motorcycle Shoes & Boots Over 30% Off

Your feet are the only parts of you that are supposed to touch the road during a ride—and even though that should only happen while you’re stopped, it’s pretty important to make sure you cover them in solid gear. Investing in the right pair of motorcycle shoes or boots is a critical part of staying comfortable and safe on your two-wheeled adventures.

Fortunately, RevZilla’s got your back—um, I mean, your feet. They’re listing a bunch of awesome footwear for over 30% off this week. See our top choices below or browse them all here.

Select Motorcycle Shoes & Boots Over 30% Off

Dainese Street Rocker D-WP Shoes

Regular Price: $229.95, Sale Price: $160.96 (30% Off)

Dainese has a reputation for making kickass leather products, and these shoes do nothing to disprove that. A waterproof and breathable lining underneath stylin’ Italian leather makes them equally appropriate for wearing to your favourite bar or shifting gears on your Ducati.

Icon 1000 Varial Boots

Regular Price: $150.00, Sale Price: $90.00 (30% Off)

Leather high tops that bring a distinctive “Tony Hawk: Pro Skater” vibe to your urban rides. These shoes include D30 ankle inserts for protection and a unique ankle retention strap that helps them stay snug so you can plant your feet at stops with confidence.

Check it out at RevZilla

BILT Dexter Shoes

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $49.99 (38% Off)

These lightweight casual sport boots almost look like normal sneakers, but they’re full of rider-specific features. Among them? A synthetic gear change pad and toe trim, molded rubber on the ankles, and reflective piping around the heel counter to help you stay visible in low-light conditions. Also available in a women’s version.

Check it out at RevZilla

TCX Street Ace Air Shoes

Regular Price: $159.99, Sale Price: $89.99 (44% Off)

Handsome two-tone leather offers slide protection while the perforated surface ensures airflow, letting you ride confidently even in warm weather (and preventing stank-foot when you finally take them off after a long ride). Reinforcements in the toes, heels, and malleolus areas provide some impact protection as well and help keep vital joints safe. Choose one size down for an accurate fit.

Check it out at RevZilla

TCX Rush WP Boots

Regular Price: $139.99, Sale Price: $69.99 (50% Off)

Polyurethane toe sliders make you aggressive shifters out there a little more comfortable, while air intakes are subtly integrated into the uppers to ensure maximum breathability in spite of the effective waterproof lining. Urban riders, commuters, and sport bikers will all find plenty to love here, especially with TCX’s Comfort Fit System that helps ensure these shoes always feel good on your feet.

Check it out at RevZilla

Tour Master Epic Boots

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $120.00 (40% Off)

We had to include at least one pair of bona-fide touring boots for the long-distance cruiser crowd, so here they are. High-density insoles successfully dampen vibrations during long rides, while thermoplastic plates in the heels, shins, and toes offer CE-approved protection in case you end up dancing with the pavement. A breathable waterproof membrane offers protection from the elements as well, making these a well-rounded offering at a great price this week.

Check it out at RevZilla