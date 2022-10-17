Deal of the Week: Over 40% Off Select Casual Riding Pants

Riding jeans and chinos offer the perfect blend of form and function for many casual riders, commuters, and members of the V-twin or café racer crowds. When built right, a pair of casual motorcycle pants provides reliable protection from road surfaces and the elements while remaining comfortable and stylish.

This week, our friends at RevZilla are offering markdowns of over 40% off on some killer motorcycle pants that won’t look out of place off the bike—and as usual, we’ve listed our picks below. Check ’em out, or browse all motorcycle pants on sale at RevZilla now.

Select Motorcycle Riding Jeans & Chinos Over 40% Off

Rokker RokkerTech Slim Jeans

Regular Price: $449.00, Sale Price: $269.99 (40% Off)

Out of all the motorcycle jeans-makers out there, Rokker might be the best at blending protection with style. These actually look like designer jeans (unlike the offerings from some other motorcycle gear brands), and on top of that, they’re packed with performance features. Abrasion-resistant UHMWPE features heavily in their single-layer construction, and pockets exist for optional knee and hip armor. They even ship with a free Rokker t-shirt. Definitely worth a look.

Knox Roman Jeans

Regular Price: $199.99, Sale Price: $119.99 (40% Off)

For those riders who prefer a far more relaxed look to their denim, the Roman jeans from Knox should have you covered. These jeans leave plenty of room, but are made from 12oz Cordura denim for slide protection and come with Knox knee armor that can be taken in or out of the pockets that hold it via external zippers. No more taking off the pants and turning them inside-out to get the armor in!

Rokker Black Light Riding Chinos

Regular Price: $429.00, Sale Price: $249.99 (42% Off)

How many other work pants do you know that are made from 100% Schoeller-Dynatec? Probably none. That’s why Rokker and their penchant for innovative, highly-functional products keep making their way onto our lists. These chinos are also treated to be water- and wind-resistant—plus, they’ve got D30 knee armor included. There are pockets for hip armor too; you’ll just need to purchase the pads separately.

Select Women’s Riding Jeans Over 40% Off

Bull-it Tactical Straight Fit Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $129.99, Sale Price: $34.99 (73% Off)

Where else can you find a deal like this? At less than $35, these comfortable and well-built ladies’ jeans are practically being given away. Covec fibers in the denim help protect you from heat transfer, ripping, and tearing in a slide, and optional CE-approved protectors can be placed in the knee and hip pockets. Also available in a slim-fit version that’s currently 62% off.

Bull-it SR6 Slim Women’s Jeans

Regular Price: $189.95, Sale Price: $44.95 (76% Off)

These pants are slim throughout the hips, thighs, and waist—but they’re packed full of useful features for riders. For example, the Covec inner layer allows for over six seconds of protection in a slide (which, for the record, is more than you’d get from 1.4mm cowhide). They also have a water-resistant finish and built-in pockets for optional hip and knee armor. You should definitely slide right on into a pair of these.

BMW EnduroGuard Women’s Pants

Regular Price: $649.00, Sale Price: $324.50 (50% Off)

Okay, they’re not exactly jeans or chinos—but with a markdown this good, we’d be doing you a disservice by not including them this week. These are, quite simply, some of the toughest and highest-quality women’s motorcycle pants you can buy (and this week, we dare you to try and find a better price). Waterproof and breathable, thanks to BMW’s Climate Membrane, these pants also feature CE rated armor included at the hips and knees, plus a slide-resistant shell made from Dynatec and Dynatec-Stretch. A must for the serious touring or adventure rider.

