Deal of the Week: Fall Riding Jackets Over 40% Off

Riding in autumn requires a jacket that can stand up to chilly temperatures as well as the surface of the road. This week, RevZilla’s offering over 40% off on select riding jackets you can wear comfortably while cruising through even the season’s coolest and darkest days.

We’ve showcased a few of our favorite current markdowns here, but there are plenty of awesome deals this week. Browse the list below, then click here for the full list.

Select Fall Riding Jackets Over 40% Off

AETHER Expedition Jacket

Regular Price: $750.00, Sale Price: $450.00 (40% Off)

When a jacket has been field-tested in the harsh wilderness of British Columbia, you know it’s meant for serious conditions. The three-layer Japanese field nylon construction makes this garment abrasion-resistant while also offering excellent breathability and reliable waterproofing. Extra reinforcements in key impact areas and included D30 EVO XT armor for the shoulders, elbows, chest, and back make this a force to be reckoned with in any season.

Roland Sands Waylon Jacket

Regular Price: $300.00, Sale Price: $140.00 (53% Off)

It looks like a standard work jacket, but make no mistake; it’s designed with cruising in mind. What else could you possibly have expected from Roland Sands? Made from duck cotton with suede accents, you also get CE Level 1 Knox Microlock armor in the shoulders and elbows, plus room for an optional back protector. A waterproof interior device pocket helps you ride confidently through showers as well.

Check it out at RevZilla

Dainese HF-3 Jacket

Regular Price: $599.95, Sale Price: $299.95 (50% Off)

Made from Iride matte cowhide with a TechFrame internal liner and topped off with reflective inserts, this vintage-looking jacket will help you stay visible in the season’s longer shadows and protected from the wind. It’s also made with two outer hand-warmer pockets, an inner pocket for your device or other personal items, and removable ProArmor elbow and shoulder protectors that meet EN 1621.1 CE Level 1 standards.

Check it out at RevZilla

Select Women’s Fall Riding Jackets Over 40% Off

Firstgear Kilimanjaro Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $419.95, Sale Price: $249.95 (40% Off)

With a weatherproof-but-breathable PTFE laminate and D30 shoulder, elbow, and back armor, this jacket is constructed with protection in mind—from both impacts and the elements. Waterproof YKK zippers, widespread reflective elements, and adjustable armor pockets all back up its resilient reputation, while abrasion-resistant 420D nylon and 620D reinforcements in vulnerable areas keep your skin safe in the event of a slide.

Check it out at RevZilla

BMW EnduroGuard Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $949.00, Sale Price: $474.50 (50% Off)

One of the best women’s riding jackets ever made is on sale for a whopping half-off at RevZilla this week. Exclusive materials designed for BMW by none other than Schoeller Textile AG? Check. Dynatec for durability and Ceraspace for reinforcement in impact areas? Check. A BMW Climate Membrane for breathable waterproofing and comfort in a large range of conditions? Check. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg—you also get CE Level 2 protectors in the elbows, shoulders, and back, plus no less than 8 pockets (7 of which are waterproof). It’s hard to be more prepared than this.

Check it out at RevZilla

Rukka Elastina Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $649.00, Sale Price: $389.40 (40% Off)

Using Stretch Cordura 500 to provide comfort, Gore-Tex waterproofing, and a removable 60g thermal liner makes this jacket a true three-season superstar. Tear- and abrasion-resistant reinforcements on the shoulders and elbows, plus included D30 limb protectors and room for an optional back pad all help make it as tough as it is comfy, too. Not to be missed—especially at this price.

Check it out at RevZilla