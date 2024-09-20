wBW Weekly News Round-Up: September 14-20

Bring On the Bikes, Part II!

Today, we’ve put together the residuals from last week’s findings with the freshest news from our good industry:

Triumph finally reveals their Speed 1200 RS

Registered patents show that Honda is thinking about an electric sidecar

Arc Vehicle’s gone bankrupt, but there’s hope for revival

Triumph has chucked out two bikes to celebrate Evel Knievel’s insane rocket jump

Episode 2 of Ducati’s World Première shows off a 2025 Multistrada V4S (and Pikes Peak)

Let’s dig in.

Triumph’s New RS Sweetheart is a Speed Twin 1200

A view of Triumph’s new Speed Twin 1200 RS. Media sourced from Triumph.

Two Speed Twin 1200s for our Markets!

You heard right – the Triumph RS machine that we were chatting about last week has debuted as part of a Speed Twin 1200 duo!

According to the press release issued by Triumph to RoadracingWorld, the Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS feature a host of upgraded elements. Here are just a few of the bigger perks:

Power rated to 103.5hp @ 7750rpm with 82.6lb-ft (112 Nm) of torque

Gas tanks have been resculpted and reshaped for comfort

New flip-up fuel cap joins simpler side panels

Throttle body covers now show off a brushed aluminum finisher

Leaner and more angular black powder-coated engine casings accompany compacted silencers

Headlight shows off new brushed aluminum bezel

Shallower, more sporty one-piece bench seat complete with stitch detailing

Triumph-branded radial calipers for the Speed Twin 1200, and twin Brembo Stylema calipers on 12.6” (320mm) discs for the RS

1.7” (43mm) diameter Marzocchi forks and twin Marzocchi rear suspension with remote reservoirs and adjustable preload

New cast aluminum wheels shod in Metzeler Sportec M9RR tires as standard

Optimized Cornering ABS and traction control fitted as standard

Speed Twin 1200 RS shows off an additional Sport Mode

Speed Tewin 1200 RS will also carry an up-and-down quickshifter called “Triumph Shift Assist”

New LCD and TFT displays are housed in classic instrumentation and are compatible with turn-by-turn navigation as well as a USB-C charger port

All told, over 50 accessories will be available for both the Speed Twin 1200 and the Speed Twin 1200 RS – everything from upgraded seats to cafe racer add-ons.

We’re also given the colors and pricing for each bike:

Price: From $13,595 USD / $15,495 CAD

Crystal White / Sapphire Black

Carnival Red / Sapphire Black

Aluminum Silver

Price: From $15,995 / $18,395 CAD

Baja Orange / Sapphire Black

Sapphire Black

Naturally, Triumph’s own Chief Product Officer (CPO) is more than a little excited at the prospect of showing off these two ramped-up beauties:

“The new Speed Twin 1200 RS is more focused, more engaging and with even sharper responses. It’s designed for riders who want the absolute best in dynamic performance, with classic sporty looks. The updates to the new Speed Twin 1200 are a significant evolution for this much-loved model, and as always, we’ve made sure we retain the superior handling and classic style that everyone admires, while introducing extra power and technology that improves the riding experience seamlessly.” – Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles ( RoadracingWorld )

For those wanting a test ride, both the Speed Twin 1200 and the Speed Twin 1200 RS will be arriving in dealerships around mid-December of this year (2024).

Are you excited to try out Triumph’s new Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS?

Fast Filings: Honda Registers an Electric Sidecar

A view of the blueprints that Honda has registered for their electric sidecar project. Media sourced from Paul Tan’s Automotive News.

For “Research or Development”

It’s not often that we get to air news of sidecar development, let alone the potential of an electric sidecar. Sidecar technology itself hasn’t moved much beyond lighter materials since the post-WWII era, but perhaps this has been due to the fact that a one-sided passenger mount creates an imbalanced experience that’s hard to equate to the freedom of a solo motorcycle.

The plain English? Sidecars are heavy, they create a tricky experience as a rider and that’s not even touching on the subject of fuel economy.

Perhaps this new trademark filing from Honda will change that.

According to Paul Tan’s automotive news, Honda is working on technology that will take away the imbalanced volatility that a sidecar typically brings to a motorbike while simultaneously creating a fantastic excuse to house a bigger EV battery.

Big Red plans to accomplish this new project via load sensors that will be mounted to the sidecar to measure when the bike speeds up or slows down; essentially, the sidecar will be able to match the power of the attached motorcycle – both while accelerating and braking – to create a safer, smoother ride.

In turns where the sidecar is on the inside of the turn, the capsule will purportedly break to create stability, whereas an outside turn will have the sidecar accelerating to compensate for the residual G-forces.

We’re not told when – if ever – Honda plans on debuting this tech, so stay tuned and keep a weather eye out for an electric sidecar from Honda.

Would you try out an electric sidecar from Honda if it gave your EV bike extra range?

Arc Vehicle Motorcycles Could Be Revived from March Bankruptcy

A side view of the Arc Vector. Media sourced from Arc Vehicle.

Vector’s Hollywood Appearance in “The Union” Points to Potential Opportunities

What do Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, and Arc Vehicles have in common? For one thing, they’re all in a new flick called “The Union” (2024)… which is interesting since we’re told Arc Vehicles shut down in March.

If you haven’t been filled in, we have been keeping tabs on Arc and their Vector for a while now. Considered to be “the world’s most advanced fully electric motorcycle of its kind,” the Vector boasts top-of-the-line componentry and one-of-a-kind designs, putting the purchase price around £90,000 (~$120,000 USD, for those of you across the pond).

These guys were on their way up in 2022/2023; they’d given one of their Vectors to Hollywood actor (and all-around nice-guy Canadian) Ryan Reynolds, with additional news promising that the Vector would be seen in Quatar’s first MotoGP event (via Arc Vehicle).

Today, we now know that latter, at least, to be on hold indefinitely… so why is the Vector in the hit film “The Union” (2024)?

Our guess is that there’s only one way to make good money, and that’s via good connections; between Reynolds and the crew connected to “The Union,” there’s a sliver of potential that Arc Vehicles could find a way to consolidate their current state to re-emerge as the manufacturers of the “world’s most advanced fully electric motorcycle.”

We’ll try to get a hold of somebody at Arc to provide answers; meanwhile, stand by and be sure to let us know what you think of the Vector in “The Union” (2024).

Would you ride a Vector if you had the chance?

It’s Been 50 Years since Evel Knievel’s Insane Rocket Jump

A view of Kelly Knievel with Triumph’s Bonneville T120 and Rocket 3. Media sourced from Triumph.

Triumph Paints Up Two Bikes to Celebrate

No, we’re not talking about the new Speed Twin 1200 / RS here, though that would certainly be very cool; this is a completely different effort from Hinckley’s favourite bike brand, and we’re here for the tribute.

On the 8th of September – 1974 – a man by the name of Robert Craig Knievel, or “Evel” Knievel attempted to jump across the Snake River Canyon in Idaho using a rocket-powered cycle called the Skycycle X-2 (via Wikipedia). The man’s parachute didn’t deploy, so the rider ended up crashing back to earth with a rather minor set of injuries and a heck of a tale to tell.

Knievel may not have succeeded in his rocket jump, but his sheer determination to carry through the world-first attempt has inspired decades of two-wheeled feats across our good industry – and in honor of those broken records (and bones), Triumph has dressed up two bikes to carry Knievel pride into the next generation of adrenaline junkies.

According to Triumph, the machines were featured in a parade, with Knievel’s son, Kelly, being the special person for a Bonneville T120 painted to look like Evel’s famed ‘Colour Me Lucky’ Bonneville T120-TT.

Suffice it to say that Kelly loves the commissioned job:

“This bike is painted up just like ‘Color me Lucky’, the Triumph he used, it looks great! He always had a soft spot for his T120, [he] said it flew ‘straight as a bullet’. Robbie’s riding a Triumph Rocket with the same custom paint scheme as this bike, which feels a very appropriate way to celebrate the anniversary.” – Kelly Knievel ( MCN )

Stunt rider Robbie Maddison also attended astride a Rocket 3, the name being inspired by Knievel’s feat (via MCN).

We’ll finish with some choice words sourced from Triumph’s COO:

“This was an uplifting celebration of one of Evel Knievel’s best-known stunts, and Triumph is thrilled to support his family and fans by creating these one-off custom bikes to lead the parade. Following his jump at Caesar’s Palace on a T120 TT, Evel Knievel performed many stunts on Triumph motorcycles during the 60’s, securing his name in the hearts of generations of fans. It’s good to see the latest generation of the T120 bike that was used to first promote this notorious Snake Canyon jump, now being ridden by the next generation of the Knievel family.” – Paul Stroud, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Triumph Motorcycles ( MCN )

Would you like to ride one of Triumph’s commissioned Knievel bikes?

Ducati World Première 2025: Episode 2, “Expand Your Limits” with the New Multistrada V4 / Pikes Peak

A “Lifted Sports Bike” for the Masses

If you’re one of the many who have been ogling the newest episode of the Ducati World Première 2025, then you know that TeaM Red has just given us a Bologna baby that can only be described as a “lifted sports bike.”

Totally here for EVERYTHING that represents, by the way.

According to Ducati, their new Multistrada features a host of subtle (and not-so-subtle) tweaks. The range itself contains three variants: The Multistrada V4, the V4S, and the V4 Pikes Peak. Differences between the three models include the fact that the Pikes Peak is the most dedicated sporty bike in the lineup, showing off elements like a single-sided swingarm, 17” wheels with forged rims, an Akrapovič titanium silencerand MotoGP-inspired graphics that serve to hide the Multistrada’s nose a wee bit better.

In general, these three models have lighter wheels mated to a larger rear brake, newer suspension, and upgrades in the lighting department. The Sygic nav has stayed – more’s the pity – but silver lining can be found in the fact that Ducati managed to make this Granturismo heart fully Euro5+-compliant without losing any power to the engine.

The perks include a power output of 170hp @ 10,750rpm and 91.3lb-ft. of torque available @ 9,000rpm. Fuel consumption is now 6% better, thanks to the decision for the bike to deactivate the bike’s rear bank at low engine speeds.

Suspension depends on the variant: For the V4S, we’ve been given a updated semi-active electronic Ducati Skyhook suspension with a new position sensor at the front and a wider preload range at the rear. This system comes with a self-leveling function that helps keep the bike balanced, luggage and all.

For the Pikes Peak, expect an Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 unit complete with event-based logic and the same button that adjusts suspension on all three variants.

Stoppage is taken very seriously in Bologna, so the base model Multistrada V4 has been outfitted with dual radially-mounted Brembo monoblock four-piston calipers complete with 320mm discs up front and a Brembo two-piston caliper joined to a 280mm disc at the back.

The S and Pikes Peak models have a higher-quality Stylema caliper set (+ rotor) for the front wheel, with all three variants showing off an “Electronic Combined Braking System” that maintains braking power on both ends opf the bike.

Five ride modes allow this particular bike to be Ducati’s safest Multistrada in the rain, with the Enduro Mode updated to cap the bike at 114hp; the Pikes Peak, meanwhile, retains the Race Riding Mode that allows it to be a tad more fun on the circuit.

New technology is debuted in the form of the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) – a bit of tech acquired from the brand’s time on the MotoGP track, and one that’s already on the new Panigale, reading through 70 different sensors to determine the bike’s heft and handling.

We also have a new Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD), all three being functions that accompany the fact that last year had the Multistrada being the world’s first motorcycle to carry front + rear radar technologies.

Ducati even threw in an “Automatic Lowering Device” that lowers the bike when cruising at speeds lower than 6mph.

Here are the paint options depending on the models:

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Red

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 S

Ducati Red

Thrilling Black

Arctic White

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak

“Pikes Peak Livery” (nspired by Ducati’s MotoGP livery)

Pricing is as follows, with the bikes arriving in dealerships by October:

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Price: $19,995 USD

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4S Price : $28,305 USD

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Price: $32,995 USD

Would you give Ducati’s new Multistrada a ride or two?