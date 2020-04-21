Watch Some Honda Cubs Take Things Off-Road

They Do Surprisingly Well

The Honda Cub is the best-selling motorcycle of all time, but the bike isn’t known for off-roading. However, that’s what a group of guys do. The YouTuber zeze NoPro recently put together a little video of he and some of his buddies taking a group of these little motorcycles on some pretty gnarly trails. The video is shot somewhere in Greece.

The small bikes take on tight trails, mud, ruts, trees, branches, bushes, and more. The bikes get stuck and wet and beat on, but the bikes never quit and neither do the riders. The riders help each other, laugh their asses off, and generally have a really good time.

There’s a reason the Honda Cub is such a high-selling and revered model. The bike is perfect for commuting and enjoying the pavement, but it appears to be pretty good for some pretty serious off-roading, too. These bikes can take a beating, and they offer a unique and special experience unlike any other. I’ll be checking the local classifieds to find one of these.