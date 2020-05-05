Watch and Love This Old Honda RC30 Promo Video

A True Work of Art

The Honda RC30 is a bike built with precision in mind. It’s a bike that was created to be homologated for entry into the then-new WorldSBK Championship in 1987. It was a fully faired sportbike with a 90-degree V4 engine. It’s a beautiful machine even today, and the video shown below showcases it in the best way possible.

It’s a throwback video dating to the 1980s that shows the Honda RC30 being prepared. The video focuses on the details, and that’s important for this bike. You can see the Honda engineers prepping the bike with artful care, and it makes me want to go out and buy one of these beauties as soon as possible.

Honda has actually announced recently it will be launching a refresh project in Japan for owners of the RC30, according to Visordown. With these bikes being important parts of Honda motorcycle racing, it only makes sense. It can be hard to find parts for these old bikes, and it’s good to see Honda working to preserve them.

Check out the video below. It’s worth a look and showcases some wonderful sweeping views of the bike.