We’re assuming that the “H” in “Kawasaki Ninja H2” stands for “horsepower”—and that the “2” stands for “way 2 much”. If there’s ever been a street-legal sport bike that puts the “power” in “power ranger”, this one is it. Checkout this amazing top speed run of Kawasaki Ninja H2 and how quickly it reaches 200 mph if given the space.