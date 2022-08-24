Wales: Join the BMW Motorrad ‘GS Challenge 2022’ 

Ever wanted to see how far your adventure-inclined Beemer skills could go?

According to MCN, there’s a program for that – and this year, the ‘GS Challenge 2022’ will test the mettle of both non-competitive and competitive riders alike.

The ‘GS Challenge 2022’ is run by Off-Road Skills (ORS), a Welsh-based training facility gunning to bring the next level of expertise to your off-roading skills.

A rider with ORS, taking advantage of the expertise. Media sourced from ORS.

As for the dates of the GS Challenge 2022, she’ll run from 9th – 11th September; keep in mind, this event is designed to get you out of your comfy zone with everything from mountain trails in the South of Wales, to ‘the 4000-acre off-road playground of Walters Arena’ reserved especially for the event – but you don’t have to treat it like a competition if you don’t want to.

Those wishing to take it easy can simply learn from the experience, while those wishing to get a ranking out of the event can expect to hear if they’ve made it to the finals by Sunday.

“Those taking part will complete the road route on their own BMW bike, with a fleet of specially prepared R1250GS models supplied for the optional muddy bits,” explains the report from MCN.

“Although not a race, both elements will have a number of challenges to complete, designed to test your skills in teamwork, navigation, and more.”

On top of the ‘riding, navigating, camping, and competition,’ ORS’ website also says that there will be ‘various workshops, ride outs and activities to complete before the finalists are announced.’

Sound like a fun bit of business?

Be sure to register at offroadskills.com; in the meantime, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.