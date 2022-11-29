Deal of the Week: Up to 60% Off During RevZilla’s Cyber Week

Sure, Black Friday’s over—but that doesn’t mean our friends at RevZilla have put an end to kickass markdowns! In fact, they’ve got some great sales on for Cyber Week, and we’ve put together a list of the best.

Here’s every piece of riding gear currently marked down for Cyber Week. Read on to see the items we’ve called out as being worth your hard-earned cash.

Riding Accessories Up to 20% Off

20% is a much bigger deal when we’re talking about electronics than other kinds of gear since the margins on high-tech accessories tend to be slimmer than on clothing. Here are two pieces of tech you can currently get at exciting discounts.

Cardo Packtalk Edge Headset

Regular Price: $389.95, Sale Price: $311.96 (20% Off)

20% off might not sound like much—but when you’re talking about a ~$400 headset, that’s actually a pretty big deal. And Cardo’s best-in-class Packtalk Edge is a bigger deal still, packed full of features designed to make using a helmet intercom system as seamless as possible.

You get 2nd generation Dynamic Mesh Communication and Bluetooth 5.2, offering a mile-long range (literally) between individual riders and up to 5 miles in a DMC group—plus over-the-air software updates, 40mm JBL speakers, and more. Little touches like fast charging, FM radio, and excellent voice control make this an item worth grabbing at practically any price. Also available in a duo pack.

Sena 50S Harmon Kardon Mesh Intercom

Regular Price: $359.00, Sale Price: $287.20 (20% Off)

Sena is Cardo’s biggest competitor when it comes to motorcycle intercom devices, and the 50S makes it easy to see why—with sound designed by the audiophiles at Harmon Kardon and mesh networking technology to extend your range while riding in spread-out groups.

In fact, this headset lets you choose from two different configurations for the mesh technology—Multi-Channel Open Mesh, which allows you to talk to nearly unlimited riders within a 5-mile radius, or Group Mesh Intercom, which lets you create a private mesh intercom group with up to 24 members. It’s a crystal clear choice for your next group ride.

Riding Gear Up to 60% Off

Of course, RevZilla’s got some significant markdowns on riding apparel too—at hefty discounts in many cases!

Hotwired 12V Heated Gloves

Regular Price: $179.99, Sale Price: $86.39 (52% Off)

This is one hot deal, especially for your hands! Made from a combination of leather and 600D fabric, these gloves also come with a built-in, battery-powered, 3-level heat controller—allowing you to have less bulk on your hands than when using gloves with heated liners. There’s also a waterproof and breathable membrane, making these tough gloves you can use in a range of conditions.

Alpinestars Andes Pro Drystar Jacket for Tech Air Street

Regular Price: $549.95, Sale Price: $299.95 (45% Off)

Not only does this premium jacket from Alpinestars come with a breathable waterproof membrane to keep you dry, but it’s also built for compatibility with Tech Air airbags, giving you the ultimate defence in the event of a crash. As if that wasn’t enough, it comes with CE Level 1 protectors in the elbows and shoulders, with pockets that allow chest and back protectors to be added as well. Talk about robust!

BMW EnduroGuard Women’s Jacket

Regular Price: $949.00, Sale Price: $474.50 (50% Off)

Made from Dynatec and Dynatec Stretch with Ceraspace reinforcements in key areas, this jacket also offers BMW’s signature climate membrane to offer comfort and breathable waterproofing in a wide temperature range. Built-in NP2 protectors in the shoulders, elbows, and back provide plenty of impact protection as well, making this one of the highest-quality premium women’s jackets available.

BMW EnduroGuard Women’s Pants

Regular Price: $649.00, Sale Price: $324.50 (50% Off)

The perfect piece of gear to pair with the jacket above, these pants are BMW’s best. Ceraspace reinforces the knees and shins for superior slide protection, while CE rated armor protects your knees and hips from impacts. A 3-layer BMW climate membrane keeps you comfortable in a wide range of temperatures, and there’s plenty of venting as well. A must for the adventure touring rider.

BMW Enduro Guard Men’s Jacket

Regular Price: $949.00, Sale Price: $599.00 (37% Off)

The men’s version of the jacket we just covered above—with all the same features and capabilities. Dynatec and Dynatec stretch with Ceraspace reinforcements in vital zones, CE Level 2 NP2 protectors in the back, shoulders, and elbows, plus BMW’s 3-layer climate membrane and plenty of venting for airflow during your adventures.

BMW EnduroGuard Men’s Pants

Regular Price: $649.00, Sale Price: $449.00 (31% Off)

Just like the women’s version covered previously—Ceraspace reinforcements in the shins and knees, CE rated knee and hip armor, a 3-layer climate membrane, and vents all over. You’ll be thrilled to throw a leg over your Beemer (or any other bike, really) in these.

