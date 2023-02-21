UK: Royal Enfield Reveals Thunder and Lightning 650 Specials

In fine form, Royal Enfield has come out with a handful of Special Edition motorcycles to accompany the warmth and sunshine.

Meet the Thunder Edition Continental GT 650 and Lightning Edition Interceptor 650 – two bikes with a penchant for adventure and a surprising focus on practicality.

According to the report from MCN, both these beauty machines “include everything you need from the accessories catalogue to enjoy a weekend getaway.”

Here’s what we’ve got for the two models:

Thunder Edition Continental GT 650 (£6659)

Soft Panniers (removable)

Dual touring saddle

Compact Engine Guard

Compact Sump Guard

Tinted Fly Screen (short variety)

CNC-machined bar-end mirrors and oil filler cap

*The Thunder Edition Continental GT 650 will be available in mono-color, dual-color, or chrome schemes*

Lightning Edition Interceptor 650 (£6459)

Soft Panniers (removable)

Touring saddle

Compact Engine Guard

Aluminum Sump Guard

Wind Screen (Tall)

CNC-machined oil filler cap

*The Lightning Edition Interceptor 650 will be available in mono-color, dual-color, or chrome schemes*

The Thunder Edition Continental GT 650 and Lightning Edition Interceptor 650 aren’t yet available in the Western Hemisphere, but given the popularity of her original siblings, we wouldn’t be surprised if these two sold sooner rather than later (see “available at participating dealers ‘while stocks last’”).

What is your choice of ride for the warmer weather?