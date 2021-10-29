UDReplicas: DC-Themed CE-Approved Motorcycle Suits

Every day, I celebrate the diversity of the motorcycle community. Whether a cruise-inclined tourer, a track-lover, or “they’re just in it for the aesthetics”, our community accepts riders for who they are, uniting wise and wacky alike under the umbrella of undying love for the ride.

One of the addicting things about riding (I can attest to this) is the amount of hard-earned money that can be spent on motorcycle gear. Don’t lie – when it comes to style, themed gear, and color schemes, some of y’all go all-out, no shame… and I see those pretty pennies spent in quality livery being touted when riding downtown proper on the daily.

I kind of like that.

So naturally, with Halloween around the corner and in commemoration for those special few that take their riding experience to the nines, I’ve taken to the keyboard to find themed motorcycle gear – and believe it or not, this company has been in my backyard the whole time.

wBW, meet UDReplicas – a company based out of Toronto, Canada, devoted to creating themed fits for the season. They’re the only company you’ll find that has a themed motorcycle suit category and is actually doing well for themselves, short of the local private leathersmith businesses in your area.

Granted, we’re not guaranteeing the quality of these suits, though they are all touted as quality Grade A cow hide leather suits for the masses.

Take this BATMAN™ Arkham Knight Leather Motorcycle Suit, for example.

The specs show an impressive addition of protective components – as they should, considering this particular full suit combo rings a bit below the belt at $1935.00 CAD ($1562.88 USD), with less than 1000 units available to be purchased.

The bat suit even sports CE-Approved body armor – though the exact level of protection (whether level 2 or otherwise) is yet to be determined.

BATMAN™ Arkham Knight Leather Motorcycle Suit Specs, as per the UDReplicas website

Made from Grade A Cow Hide

Removable CE-Approved Body Armor in forearms/elbow, shoulder, and back spine protector

Black Carbon Fiber Armor Sections in both Jacket and Pants

Strong-edge seaming for all visible and hidden stitch work

Removable front armored chest piece

Form Molded Leather detailing in all areas of Jacket, Pants, Boots, and Utility Pouch

Jacket Sleeves feature Adjustable and Removable Leather Gauntlets

Metallic Silver, Metallic Grey, and Midnight Black Leather

3D Silicon- Raised Hexagon Printing

Jacket and Pants zip together at the waistline

Anti-Skid Kevlar in glove palms

Highly detailed, removable lightweight interior lining

Quality high-end accessories

Not a fan of Gotham’s caped crusader? On top of the four different kinds of Batman motorcycle suits (The Dark Knight Rises™, Batman Begins, BATMAN™ Arkham Knight and BATMAN™ Dawn of Justice), UDReplica also sells leather motorcycle suits themed to SUPERMAN™ Dawn of Justice, as well as my favourite, Disney’s Tron Legacy™ Rinzler (though it appears they’re out of stock with that last one).

*Note – all aspects of the suit can be purchased separately.

Let us know if you plan on joining the season’s fall festivities; drop a comment below letting us know that you think of this find, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.