Tucker Powersports Names Marc McAllister as President

An Industry Veteran

Tucker Powersports named Marc McAllister as the President and CEO on March 24. McAllister replaces Sebastian Bretschneider, who recently left the company. McAllister is a motorcycle industry veteran and has held a variety of roles at Harley-Davidson over a time span of 24 years.

He started in product design and supply chain management and from there moved to senior roles in sales and growth. He worked in Europe and Asia. He was formerly the VP and managing director of global markets and previously oversaw the Asia-Pacific region. McAllister has also been a committed member of the American Motorcyclist Associaton and the European Motorcycle Manufacturers Association.

“Marc has tremendous experience in powersports and in driving business growth. That’s what we need at Tucker right now,” said Greg Ethridge, chairman of the company’s ownership group.

McAllister said that he was excited to begin working with the Tucker team. “My experience building a strategy and structure that delivers growth is important for Tucker right now. And it needs to be done while supporting our customers and partners in this difficult time.”

While the Coronavirus pandemic is still going on he will work from his Wisconsin home. After that, he will be working from Tucker facilities, according to CycleNews.