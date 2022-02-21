Triumph Trident 660 Recalled Over Weak Sidestand

The Triumph Trident 660 is currently the most affordable model in the British manufacturer’s vast lineup of motorcycles. If you recently bought one, you should take it to your local dealership and have its sidestand inspected. Triumph has just issued a recall for 314 units of the Trident 660 because its sidestand might be prone to bending.

A recall document by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has mentioned that the sidestand on the affected bikes was constructed using an incorrect specification of raw material that causes it to bend over time. This could result in the bike falling over if parked for extended periods.

Triumph dealers will replace the sidestand on affected bikes free of charge. Owners will be notified on February 24, 2022. If you own a Trident 660 and are concerned about your bike being affected by the problem, you can reach out to Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010.