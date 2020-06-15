Triumph Takes the Bonneville T100 and T120 Black Editions to India

Blacked-out Bonnies

The Triumph Bonneville is a fantastic classic-looking motorcycle that’s popular around the world. Triumph has some Bonneville T100 and T120 Black special edition motorcycles, and the company launched the new editions of the bikes in India.

The T100 Black takes the standard Bonnie and blacks out the exhaust system and puts black on everything from the rims to the engine covers. There’s not much new other than the dark colors, but the Times of India did note that the bike gets slightly longer rear suspension to help soak up bumps and handle rougher terrain.

The T120 Black is more of the same backed-out treatment with the exception of the seat. Triumph decided to go with a dark brown leather seat. The entire T120’s chassis has been reworked to help with agility and stability as well as compliance with regulations and standards. The bike also gets heated grips as standard equipment.

The Black Edition Bonnevilles feature the same engine as the standard edition bikes. Triumph debuted the motorcycles on the Indian market last Friday, and I have a feeling they will be a hit. The two bikes are already well-loved, so it’s cool to have a new, more sinister color option and some upgrades.