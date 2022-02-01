Powersports NFTs: British Bike Brand To Offer Free Digital NFT With Purchase of Motorcycle

Ever had the itch to hop on the nearest investment bandwagon, but find your wallet is better suited to the sweet, sweet rides that pepper your garage proper?



Neo Motorcycles now has an option that could give you the best of both worlds. According to VisorDown, if you buy a motorcycle from Neo, you’ll get a free NFT courtesy of the British brand – and while the concept is clever, the next question is, of course, “What kind of motorcycle am I getting for my trouble?”

Should you decide to go with the Neo lineup and take advantage of the deal, you’ll be looking at their model called the One (not Harley’s One – something a wee bit newer, and – if the specs are anything to go by – more competitive).

Exact specs for this machine may flux since the company is still creating prototypes for the model, but we’ve an idea of what the projection is for performance:

Top Speed: 120 MPH

Peak Range: 200 MILES

Charging Time: 30 MINS for 80% rapid charge

Torque: 150 FT/LB

Additional Electronics: NEO AI with haptic feedback

Manufactury: Android automotive installed

This is a brilliant lineup of specs for an electric bike, provided the price behaves – with the NFT (and access to that market, currently valued around $40 billion USD) included, you’re looking at a neat machine with a form of electric perk that we have yet to see stuck to a two-wheeled zero-emissions unit.

While we dig the idea, putting money where one’s mouth is can be harder than it looks – so stay tuned for updates, as we will make sure to pass on anything new that we find coming down the pipeline proper.

Drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media not called out in the article is sourced from Neo Motorcycles *