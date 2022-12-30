Triumph Says No MotoGP, “That’s a Whole Different Ball Game”

Our favorite Brit-based brand has been approached with queries of whether or not they’re considering entry into the premier class of MotoGP – and, much as the idea of a Triumph hooner licking the ankles of Ducati and KTM gives me great joy, there’s no chance of that happening anytime soon.
Today’s what-ifs are sourced from Motorcycle Sports, where Steve Sargent, chief product officer at Triumph, has responded rather adeptly to a potential team in the premier class:
“I mean…in terms of budget, that is a whole different ball game,” imparts Sargent.
“And it’s not really just about the budget to actually go racing; it’s about the amount of R&D spend and the R&D effort that has to go in behind that.”
“So our focus at the moment is on Moto2, Supersport, and going into Motocross and Enduro.”
Currently, Triumph celebrates its position as the sole engine supplier for Moto2; this, combined with recent news of entry into Supercross for 2024 and a toe or three into the Supersport World Championship, and Triumph’s got enough on its plate.
Where do you think the Hinckley marque will be headed next? Drop a comment below, let us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.