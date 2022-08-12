The World’s Biggest Motorcycle Helmet is in Pesaro

If you asked me yesterday how big the world’s biggest helmet was, I would have pulled out my nerd cap (complete with propellor) and hunkered down to check out the Guinness World Record for ‘Largest Noggin;’ and while I’m sure that record is impressive, this one sports a lid that’s a tad too big to fit on anybody’s shoulders – least of all The Doctor’s.

You heard right – the world’s largest motorcycle helmet is a tribute to the fantastic legacy of one of our racing industry’s finest: Nine-time Grand Prix motorcycle racing World Champion, Valentino Rossi.

The world’s biggest motorcycle helmet, featuring the source of inspiration – Valentino Rossi – beside the thing for comparison. Media sourced from 3D-Printing Media Network.

Rossi recently enjoyed his last lap for the motorcycle world at last year’s EICMA, where his career was celebrated with great aplomb.

Now, this gigantic 3D-printed helmet – a replica of Rossi’s 2019 AGV Pista graphics and product of 3D-printing marque Caracol AM – stands on exhibit in Pesaro, Italy; she‘s a whole 6 meters tall and runs a staggering 4 meters wide.

It is purported to be ‘the biggest motorcycle helmet ever made,’ – and we think Rossi’s pretty happy about it.

Just take a look at that grin.

“The unique occasion seeks to publicize Pesaro’s selection as Italy’s Cultural Capital in 2024,” states a report from RideApart.

“The massive 3D-printed helmet project, which weighs more than 400 kilograms, was created in association with Extralab and Riccardo Sivelli.”

For other related news, be sure to check back here at wBW's shiny new webpage; drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.