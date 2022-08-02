The Vance & Hines PCX Line

Every year, more than 700,000 Johns and Janes flood Black Hills, Dakota, to celebrate the two-wheeled way of life at the world’s biggest motorcycle rally.

From the custom/tricked out lines of machines, to the parties, the AFTER parties, and various and sundry bike shows and live concerts, there’s an absolute guarantee that even the pickiest in your posse will have something to chew on – and that includes a recent debut from Vance & Hines.

Meet the all-new PCX Products – units designed to increase your yank and keep the heat to a minimum – and all with the inclusion of a catalyst to keep the emissions police off your romper.

A Harley bike featuring a new pipe system from Vance & Hines. Media sourced from Vance &* Hines’s Facebook page.

Vance & Hines’s press release states that these products show off “higher performance and rider comfort while retaining the popular style of Vance & Hines exhaust systems,” we’re here to take a closer gander at the release and see what the company has in mind for the motorcycle community.

“The extensive launch impacts sixteen different part numbers and includes top selling styles including Vance & Hines Power Duals, Big Radius, Shortshots Staggered and Big Shots Staggered,” boasts the report.

A lineup of motorcycles outside the Vance & Hines truck at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Media sourced fro Vance & Hines’ website.

Obviously, V&H factored in the importance of a good rumble; with the high-flow double-matrix catalyst positioned now deeper in the pipe, riders can enjoy a deeper roar and better response on acceleration – and all while reducing heat to the rider’s person.

Here are the further specs straight out of the pres release, according to V&H:

The Vance & Hines PCX Power Duals system. Media sourced from the relevant press release.

Vance & Hines PCX – Power Duals

PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology

Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque

Catalysts Repositioned Downstream for Rider Comfort

New Stepped Header for improved performance

Full Coverage Heat Shields

Available in Chrome or Matte Black

Meets EPA emissions criteria

Retail price: $999.99

the Vance & Hines PCX Big Radius pipe system. Media sourced from the relevant press release.

Vance & Hines PCX – Big Radius

PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology

Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque

Full Coverage Heat Shields

Available in Chrome or Matte Black

Meets EPA emissions criteria

Retail price: $999.99 to $1149.99

The Vance & Hines PCX Shortshots Staggered system. Media courtesy of the relevant press release.

Vance & Hines PCX – Shortshots Staggered

PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology

Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque

Full Coverage Heat Shields

Available in Chrome or Matte Black

Meets EPA emissions criteria

Retail price: $849.99 to $899.99

the Vance & Hines Big Shots Staggered pipe. Media sourced from the relevant press release.

Vance & Hines PCX – Big Shots Staggered

PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology

Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque

Full Coverage Heat Shields

Power Chamber Hidden Crossover

CNC Machined Billet End Caps

Available in Chrome or Matte Black

Meets EPA emissions criteria

Retail price: $1049.99 to $1149.99

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Media sourced from the relevant party’s Facebook page.

As always, we look forward to the media results from the motorcycle community’s biggest contribution to the rally way of life.

For other news related to this, be sure to check back at our shiny new webpage; hit that subscribe button so you’re up-to-date on the best of the latest, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.