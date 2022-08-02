The Vance & Hines PCX Line

Every year, more than 700,000 Johns and Janes flood Black Hills, Dakota, to celebrate the two-wheeled way of life at the world’s biggest motorcycle rally.
From the custom/tricked out lines of machines, to the parties, the AFTER parties, and various and sundry bike shows and live concerts, there’s an absolute guarantee that even the pickiest in your posse will have something to chew on – and that includes a recent debut from Vance & Hines.
Meet the all-new PCX Products – units designed to increase your yank and keep the heat to a minimum – and all with the inclusion of a catalyst to keep the emissions police off your romper.
Vance & Hines’s press release states that these products show off “higher performance and rider comfort while retaining the popular style of Vance & Hines exhaust systems,” we’re here to take a closer gander at the release and see what the company has in mind for the motorcycle community.
“The extensive launch impacts sixteen different part numbers and includes top selling styles including Vance & Hines Power Duals, Big Radius, Shortshots Staggered and Big Shots Staggered,” boasts the report.
Obviously, V&H factored in the importance of a good rumble; with the high-flow double-matrix catalyst positioned now deeper in the pipe, riders can enjoy a deeper roar and better response on acceleration – and all while reducing heat to the rider’s person.
Here are the further specs straight out of the pres release, according to V&H:
Vance & Hines PCX – Power Duals
- PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology
- Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque
- Catalysts Repositioned Downstream for Rider Comfort
- New Stepped Header for improved performance
- Full Coverage Heat Shields
- Available in Chrome or Matte Black
- Meets EPA emissions criteria
- Retail price: $999.99
Vance & Hines PCX – Big Radius
- PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology
- Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque
- Full Coverage Heat Shields
- Available in Chrome or Matte Black
- Meets EPA emissions criteria
- Retail price: $999.99 to $1149.99
Vance & Hines PCX – Shortshots Staggered
- PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology
- Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque
- Full Coverage Heat Shields
- Available in Chrome or Matte Black
- Meets EPA emissions criteria
- Retail price: $849.99 to $899.99
Vance & Hines PCX – Big Shots Staggered
- PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology
- Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque
- Full Coverage Heat Shields
- Power Chamber Hidden Crossover
- CNC Machined Billet End Caps
- Available in Chrome or Matte Black
- Meets EPA emissions criteria
- Retail price: $1049.99 to $1149.99
As always, we look forward to the media results from the motorcycle community’s biggest contribution to the rally way of life.
As always, we look forward to the media results from the motorcycle community's biggest contribution to the rally way of life.