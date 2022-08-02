Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··4 min read

The Vance & Hines PCX Line

New Products Debuted at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The Vance & Hines PCX Shortshots Staggered system. Media courtesy of the relevant press release.
Every year, more than 700,000 Johns and Janes flood Black Hills, Dakota, to celebrate the two-wheeled way of life at the world’s biggest motorcycle rally. 

From the custom/tricked out lines of machines, to the parties, the AFTER parties, and various and sundry bike shows and live concerts, there’s an absolute guarantee that even the pickiest in your posse will have something to chew on – and that includes a recent debut from Vance & Hines. 

Meet the all-new PCX Products – units designed to increase your yank and keep the heat to a minimum – and all with the inclusion of a catalyst to keep the emissions police off your romper. 

A Harley bike featuring a new pipe system from Vance & Hines. Media sourced from Vance &* Hines's Facebook page.
Vance & Hines’s press release states that these products show off “higher performance and rider comfort while retaining the popular style of Vance & Hines exhaust systems,” we’re here to take a closer gander at the release and see what the company has in mind for the motorcycle community. 

“The extensive launch impacts sixteen different part numbers and includes top selling styles including Vance & Hines Power Duals, Big Radius, Shortshots Staggered and Big Shots Staggered,” boasts the report. 

A lineup of motorcycles outside the Vance & Hines truck at the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Media sourced fro Vance & Hines' website.
Obviously, V&H factored in the importance of a good rumble; with the high-flow double-matrix catalyst positioned now deeper in the pipe, riders can enjoy a deeper roar and better response on acceleration – and all while reducing heat to the rider’s person. 

Here are the further specs straight out of the pres release, according to V&H: 

The Vance & Hines PCX Power Duals system. Media sourced from the relevant press release.
Vance & Hines PCX – Power Duals

  • PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology
  • Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque
  • Catalysts Repositioned Downstream for Rider Comfort
  • New Stepped Header for improved performance
  • Full Coverage Heat Shields
  • Available in Chrome or Matte Black
  • Meets EPA emissions criteria
  • Retail price: $999.99
The Vance & Hines PCX Big Radius pipe system. Media sourced from the relevant press release.
Vance & Hines PCX – Big Radius

  • PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology
  • Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque
  • Full Coverage Heat Shields
  • Available in Chrome or Matte Black
  • Meets EPA emissions criteria
  • Retail price: $999.99 to $1149.99
The Vance & Hines PCX Shortshots Staggered system. Media courtesy of the relevant press release.
Vance & Hines PCX – Shortshots Staggered

  • PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology
  • Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque
  • Full Coverage Heat Shields
  • Available in Chrome or Matte Black
  • Meets EPA emissions criteria
  • Retail price: $849.99 to $899.99
the Vance & Hines Big Shots Staggered pipe. Media sourced from the relevant press release.
Vance & Hines PCX – Big Shots Staggered

  • PCX™ (Power Chamber Exhaust) Technology
  • Chambered High-Flow Catalyst Cartridge Designed to Increase Torque
  • Full Coverage Heat Shields
  • Power Chamber Hidden Crossover
  • CNC Machined Billet End Caps
  • Available in Chrome or Matte Black
  • Meets EPA emissions criteria
  • Retail price: $1049.99 to $1149.99
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Media sourced from the relevant party's Facebook page.
As always, we look forward to the media results from the motorcycle community’s biggest contribution to the rally way of life. 

*Media souced from The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally’s Facebook page, as well as Motorsport Newswire, the Vance & Hines website, and the relevant press release*