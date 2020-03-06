The Torp Bike Is a Unique Ultra-Light Electric Dirt Bike

An Interesting Take on the Electric Dirt Bike

Called by the company the lightest and most agile electric dirt bike on the market, the Torp Bike is a unique machine. The bike looks like a mashup of a dirt bike and a beefy e-bike. The bike is designed to be lightweight and to have mountain-bike-like agility but with the power and sturdiness of a dirt bike.

The bike features an all-aluminum frame to keep weight down. All told, the bike weighs just over 66 pounds. If you really look at it, the bike is mostly hollow. There really isn’t much to it. It’s a simple and unique-looking frame, an electric motor, drivetrain, spoked wheels, tires and not much else.

The bike uses a 15 kW motor that makes a whopping 221 lb-ft of torque, according to the company. The company also says the bike has a top speed of about 50 mph. The bike has adjustable regenerative brakes, Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, and 24-inch wheels. There’s a fancy app to do diagnostics, see the battery charge, and more.

The battery is a 72-volt, 1.8 kWh Lithium-ion. Charge time to 80 percent takes only a half-hour, though doing this daily is not recommended by the company. It takes 1.5 hours to charge fully. The range is 68 miles, which isn’t amazing but is on par with many other bikes out there. Torp says this equates to about 2.5 hours of riding time. The battery can be removed from the bike, so you could just pop a new battery in and keep riding.

There are three ride modes. Baby Blue is the first and is the most beginner-friendly. From there you go to Rookie Green, which is a little more intermediate. Last is Bad-Ass Red, which is full power and the highest speed. The bike is actually locked in Baby Blue, to begin with, as you ride, you unlock the other modes. Torp says it does this because the bike is so powerful.

The price of the bike will be $7,900. The company is accepting preorders, but it doesn’t say if there’s a deposit and the preorder form is just a standard contact form. This bike is interesting, and it’s honestly on par with a company like Cake. It will be interesting to see how things go for Torp in the future.