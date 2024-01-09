The RS 457 Trofeo, Aprilia’s “Little Beast”

When Aprilia came out with their first “Trofeo,” it was an RS 660 Trofeo and the machine carried a race ECU, Sprint racing filter, and an SC-Project titanium full-system exhaust, among other perks.

Now, the Noale-based builder has made a racing kit for their new RS 457.

Curious to see what is involved in the package of niceties? We were, too – so let’s see what the Piaggio press release gave us.

A view of Aprilia’s RS 457. Media provided by Aprilia (Piaggio’s press release).

What does “Trofeo” stand for?

“Trofeo” is Italian for “trophy;” it’s a fitting moniker for a bike package developed by Aprilia Racing and bespeaks the brand’s pride in their continued relationship with competitive circuitry.

Why make a racing package for the RS 457?

According to Piaggio’s press release, a race-happy package on a beginner-friendly bike makes the thing perfectly designed for riders all over the world:

The goal is to attract a host of young riders to the track in an easy, safe, and engaging way. This is the first step towards a single-brand trophy future dedicated to the RS 457, conceived strictly for factory bikes outfitted only with the minimalistic kit already being developed.” – “ APRILIA RACING ALREADY HARD AT WORK ON THE RS 457 TROPHY ” (Aprilia/ Piaggio press release)

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing’s official rider in MotoGP, standing next to Aprilia’s RS 457. Media provided by Piaggio Group.

What’s the difference between Aprilia’s standard RS 457 and the Trofeo edition?

Since this package suits the RS 457 up for the circuit, we can expect the following to be added on for piles of premium scoots:

An exhaust developed in partnership with SC-Project

A fiberglass fairing developed in partnership with Plastic Bike

MotoGP-inspired colors

A minimalist saddle

Specialized footpegs

Semi-handlebars

Various suspension components, including the potential for a fully adjustable Öhlins shock

Racing tuning

Rivals are anticipated to include KTM’s RC 390, Kawasaki’s lower Ninja models (the 300 and 400), and Yamaha’s R3, among others.

Maverick Viñales, Aprilia Racing’s official rider in MotoGP, on Aprilia’s RS 457. Media provided by Piaggio Group.

Why get Aprilia’s “Trofeo” racing package?

Apart from the fact that Aprilia Racing designed this package?

We’re told the Noale-based bike builder is gearing to make the kit as affordable as possible, though Aprilia’s reputation for offering lots of electronics at less-than-limbo-low pricepoints mean that we will have to wait and see what Aprilia considers to be “affordable.”

Regardless, we will be sure to post an update when the above information becomes available as we inch closer to the 2025 debut date.

What do you think of the RS 457 Trofeo?