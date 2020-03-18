The Quail Motorcycle Gathering Rescheduled for Next Year

Coronavirus Strikes Again!

You can just expect that pretty much any motorcycle event coming up will be postponed or canceled due to the Coronavirus. Now The Quail Motorcycle Gathering in California has been rescheduled for May 15 of 2021. Bumping the event to next year is really the smartest move because nobody knows what will happen with the virus at this point.

In a press release, the organizers of the event wrote the following: “After careful consideration, and in adherence with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have made the difficult decision to cancel both The Quail Ride and The Quail Motorcycle Gathering that were scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, May 15 and 16, 2020, at Quail Lodge & Golf Club.”

They noted that the event will be pushed out to May 14 and 15 of 2021 and that the organizers look forward to welcoming people at that time. Tickets for the 2020 event will just be rolled over to 2021. If you have a ticket and can not attend that date, a full refund will be issued. The event organizers will send out an email on the 25th of March to everyone who has tickets. This move to cancel the event is unfortunate but smart. Hopefully, things will work out for the 2021 gathering.