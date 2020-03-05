The Only 1965 Ducati 125cc Four-Cylinder Could Fetch a Super High Price at Auction

Get Ready to Drain Your Bank Account

The only 1965 Ducati 125cc four-cylinder GP motorcycle in existence will be auctioned off at the Bonhams Spring Stafford Sale on April 25 and 26. The bike is obviously an extremely sought after bike because it is the only one ever made. It is expected to bring a whopping sum at auction.

The bike was designed by Fabio Taglioni in the 1950s. By 1958, there was a prototype. Some Ducati financial woes put the bike on the back-burner until 1965. However, by this time Honda and other Japanese motorcycle manufacturers had already passed the capabilities of the bike. It was completed and tested but never raced.

The bike was eventually a showpiece and then was torn apart. According to MCNews AU, Giancarlo Morbidelli—who recently passed away— hunted down the bike and as many parts as he could find and then fabricated whatever else was necessary and rebuilt and restored the motorcycle. It is expected to sell for between $510,000 and $770,000.

This is just one of the amazing pieces of motorcycling history that will be at the Bonhams auction in April. Even if you’re not interested in buying something, the auctions can be quite the spectacle, and I’d encourage people to go.