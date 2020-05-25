The New MV Agusta Rush 1000 Goes Into Production in June

A Wild Machine

The MV Agusta Rush 1000 is a gorgeous motorcycle that you shouldn’t overlook. The bike is based on the concept bike that was revealed at the 2019 Milan Motor Show. Now, that concept bike will begin its production run in June, according to Motociclismo. The company crafted the Rush 1000 using the Brutale 1000 RR, but the bikes look quite different.

The Rush 1000 has a different headlight and bodywork a different front and rear wheels, titanium and carbon fiber across the bike, and plenty of other unique details. MV Agusta plans to build 300 of the limited series version of the bike with the carbon fiber and titanium and many other exclusive features and then it will continue making the Rush 1000.

The CEO of MV Agusta Motors SpA, Timur Sardarov, said: “I am sure that this new, incredible bike will be greatly appreciated by MV enthusiasts and above all by its lucky owners.” He also said that his company is following its recently announced business plan to the dot, and it will continue to try to expand operations as well as build bikes that uphold the traditions of MV Agusta.