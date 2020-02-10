MV Agusta’s Rush 1000 Is an Upgraded Brutale 1000

A Powerful Nake Bike, Indeed

What happens when you have an awesome bike to sell like the Brutale 1000 but you want to go even faster? Well, if you’re MV Agusta, you make the Rush 1000. This bike is an upgraded Brutale 1000. It takes what the company has in that bike and then gets more out of it.

How? Well, the company redesigned the combustion chamber with radial valves. Then the company used titanium connecting rods instead of conventional ones. Then there was an ECU remap. What you end up with is an engine that’s lighter weight and makes 212 hp. The engine is Euro 5 compliant and will spin up to 13,000 rpm.

The motorcycle also gets Öhlins suspension with electronic adjustment at the front and rear and Brembo Stylema calipers with 320 mm front and 220 mm rear rotors. The wheels are 17-inch forged aluminum. The bike also comes with a 5-inch color TFT display and adjustable footpegs, levers, and selectable rider modes.

There are four ride modes: Sport, Race, Racing, and Custom. There are also eight different levels of the traction control system. At this time pricing for this model is unclear, but Moto Pinas says the price should be between $32,000 and $45,000.