The National Motorcycle Museum will be Gone in Three Days

After September 4th, the National Motorcycle Museum is closing its doors permanently – and we’re urging riders in the area to take advantage of the time left before it’s all gone.

To recap, Iowa’s National Motorcycle Museum has had low visitation for a while now; with the budget unable to be rectified for ongoing wages and bills, both the museum and the Hall of Fame are slotted to close down, leaving “300 motorcycles from all over history and more than 6,000 pieces of road art” to the highest bidder (the Autopian).

“ Mecum Auctions is hosting the John Parham Estate Collection at the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, Iowa, an auction that runs from September 6 to 9,” contributes Mercedes Streeter in the recent coverage.

“It’s a massive auction… these are artifacts from phone booths and neon signs to posters, artwork, vintage motorcycling gear, and other pieces that make up the museum’s displays.”

We’re told the gigantic amount of moto memorabilia will be divided into around 1,000 lots.

What will happen to the machines on loan?

Don’t worry, those bikes will be given back, but everything else will be auctioned to help the museum pay any outstanding bills. Be sure to stop by if you’re in the area, as the National Motorcycle Museum’s closure wasn’t officially confirmed until the potential for a Deus ex machina moment had passed.

Our condolences to the rich legacy of this museum, and we look forward to hearing further updates as September 4th draws near.