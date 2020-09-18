The Jawa 300CL Specs Are Revealed

For the European Model

Jawa’s comeback was met by great fanfare and some stumbles along the way. The company will be importing to Europe and the Jawa 300CL is the model it will start with.

The specifications recently came out thanks to Rushlane, and according to the publication power and torque are both down. The weight of the motorcycle is up and the fuel tank is slightly smaller. All of this stuff is actually bad news.

Still, the bike looks cool and the performance specs aren’t down that much. The motorcycle gets a 293cc engine instead of a 294cc engine. Horsepower goes from 27 hp in the Indian model to 22 hp in the European one. The fuel tank goes from 14 liters to 13.2 liters (about 3.5 gallons).

It’s also worth noting that the price dramatically changes. In India, the motorcycle will sell for around €2,000 (US$2,300). When the motorcycle makes its way to Europe, you’re looking at a price tag of €6,000 (US$7,000).

That’s more than the Royal Enfield Classic 500 and almost as much as the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. This could make the Jawa motorcycles a hard-sell in Europe. Time will tell if that’s truly the case. I’d expect that to be, considering the other motorcycles you can get for the price.